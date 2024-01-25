Sustainability, ESG take centre stage at ITWeb GRC ‘24

The topic of environmental, social and corporate governance will be discussed at ITWeb's upcoming GRC event.

The topic of sustainability and ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) will feature strongly at the ITWeb GRC 2024 event, to be held on 20 February at The Forum in Bryanston.

Industry expert Mary Thipe will participate in the event and plans to unpack sustainability and ESG in the context of corporate accountability, data management and reporting.

Thipe will explain the difference between sustainability and ESG, as well as focus on best practices for transparent and accurate reporting.

“Assurance plays an important role in building trust around the robustness of non-financial information. In terms of ESG, it is up to a company’s executive leadership and management to drive this process,” says Thipe.

In addition to details covering these issues, Thipe will use the forum to explore potential lessons around ESG and sustainability.

“In a world where accountability is in the spotlight, more companies are focused on their sustainability goals, their climate change journey, and their ability to be future proof. (They) want to ensure their plans are based on fact,” Thipe adds.

