Swedish SaaS firm TeamEngine chooses ITWeb GRC to showcase services, signal SA market entry

Ralph Hohls, country manager, TeamEngine South Africa.

Swedish software-as-a-service company TeamEngine has opened its first office in South Africa this year, expanding its market beyond Europe, and Mauritius.

TeamEngine’s value proposition is to empower boards with cutting-edge technology that safeguards data, facilitates efficient compliance, and consequently enhanced governance.

Dedicated to ensuring that secretarial and board focus remains firmly on the issues that matter, TeamEngine, a cloud-based system with 30 000 unique users to date, allows for secure, standardised and efficient document uploading, management, archiving, updating, collaboration and access.

Speaking to ITWeb ahead of the ITWeb GRC 2024 event, scheduled for 20 February at The Forum in Bryanston, Ralph Hohls, country manager, TeamEngine South Africa, said this was the perfect event to debut this exciting service.

”South Africa, through the King Code, has long been the global leader in governance. TeamEngine’s Swedish precision and versatility is the perfect vehicle to complement and enhance that”.

The company’s product portfolio includes a board portal which centralises business’ data in an online workspace to which only authorised members have access.

TeamEngine offers secure, standardised and efficient board management services for board secretariat and directors alike, including secure document management, archiving, collaboration and access, with such speciality services as crisis and insider management – in compliance with both European and local legislation, regulating silent reporting and due diligence periods, in addition to board member and HR evaluation.

For the company secretary, TeamEngine includes standardised agenda and meeting templates; PDF functionality, pagination and document standardisation. Each board-pack follows a seamless system with customisable templates, and automated updates as documents are edited.

For the board-member: the value lies in a centralised repository, with secure access, easy note- taking, on-line collaboration and access to archives where current and historic board packs are immediately available – thus eliminating distracting shuffling between online and hard-copy documents, and inconsistent note-taking and, instead, allowing for focus on the business on hand: governance and compliance.

For the board chair, TeamEngine allows for controlled access as well as online voting, board performance evaluation, crisis and insider management.

“Just as digitising operations is a pre-requisite for continued existence and revenue growth, enhancing board compliance and governance through the efficient deployment of technology is arguably as important,” says Hohls.