SYSPRO expands vendor profile with two additions

From left: Adrian Cranswick, CEO of Cranswick, Zaren Ramlugan, specialist solutions manager at SYSPRO Africa, and Grant St Clair, CEO of Geo Rep.

Global ERP provider SYSPRO has added Geo Rep and Cranswick to its EMEA independent software vendor referral programme, enhancing its offering in mobile field operations and warehouse management.

Cape Town-based Geo Rep develops mobile field sales software for industries ranging from FMCG to field services. Its app features route optimisation, GPS tracking, digital timesheets, CRM integration, automated reporting and AI insights.

Grant St Clair, CEO of Geo Rep, says: “Geo Rep delivers the crucial link between a company’s salesforce and its customers. We’re proud to consider ourselves a market leader in this field, and we look forward to helping SYSPRO customers to use our technology to optimise their sales processes, boost productivity and increase revenue.”

Cranswick, a specialist in intelligent warehouse systems, offers a highly configurable WMS designed for complex logistics environments. The system includes software, wireless networking, bar code scanning, voice integration and deep SYSPRO compatibility.

Adrian Cranswick, CEO of Cranswick, says: “Our solutions are simple enough to tailor for any variety of configurations, but sturdy enough to enforce the exacting rules often required by busy and complex warehousing environments. It’s this functionality that we are excited to share with SYSPRO customers to enable their intelligent warehouse.”

Zaren Ramlugan, specialist solutions manager at SYSPRO Africa, says: “These two key partnerships with Geo Rep and Cranswick offer significant benefits to our customers, delivering a seamless operating experience within SYSPRO ERP systems.”