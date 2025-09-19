Takealot, higher education ink skills development pact

Higher education deputy minister Dr Mimmy Gondwe and Takealot Group CEO Frederik Zietsman at the MOU signing. (Photograph by DHET)

Takealot Group this week signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), to spearhead youth skills development and workforce readiness in SA.

According to a statement, the MOU forms part of the Takealot Township Economy Initiative.

It will focus on adoption of TVET and community colleges for practical, work-integrated learning; expansion of the Takealot bursary programme, with matched funding from DHET; nationwide textbook distribution using Takealot’s logistics network; as well as collaboration with Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) to support township entrepreneurs and SMEs via digital platforms like Mr D Food.

DHET deputy minister Dr Mimmy Gondwe comments: “I would like to thank the Takealot Group for investing in my vision and going the extra mile to make this partnership happen, which aims to provide education and training opportunities for students.

“The MOU also involves bringing SETAs on board to support young people through the township economy and by listing their businesses on e-commerce platforms.”

“Today’s MOU builds on our Takealot Township Economy Initiative agreements in Mpumalanga and Gauteng, and now takes them national, with clear roles, measurable outcomes and shared accountability,” explains Frederik Zietsman, CEO of Takealot Group.

“As a homegrown, South African e-commerce business, we’re putting our platform, logistics, and expertise to work alongside DHET’s priority areas and SETA support to accelerate skills development, job creation and drive inclusive economic growth.

“We are committed to working with government and other partners to accelerate digital inclusion and leverage the power of e-commerce to change lives for the better,” comments Zietsman.

The agreement’s four focus areas look to achieve the following:

Adoption of TVET or community colleges: Students will gain work-integrated learning opportunities, working directly with Takealot to apply their classroom knowledge in the real-world of logistics, e-commerce and technology-driven business environments. Takealot will also allocate industry experts to support curriculum development, ensuring classroom teaching aligns with the requirements of a 21st-century workforce.

Expansion of the Takealot bursary programme: This arrangement will double the reach of the bursary scheme, enabling more students, particularly in high-demand skills areas such as ICT, logistics and e-commerce retail, to access education.

Distribution of textbooks to university or college students: Takealot will use its logistics and delivery network to ensure timely delivery of textbooks to students across various campuses nationwide.

Collaboration with SETAs to drive the training and Takealot Township Economy Initiative: The MOU will also foster collaboration between SETAs and Takealot in supporting township entrepreneurs and SMEs to participate in the digital economy. The Mr D Food platform will assist township-owned restaurants and young entrepreneurs in reaching online customers and boosting visibility.