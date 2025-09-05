Takealot launches 4th annual Heritage Design Challenge

Takealot has launched the 4th edition of its annual Heritage Design Challenge.

Online retailer Takealot has launched the fourth edition of its annual Heritage Design Challenge, inviting South Africans to submit original designs that reflect the country’s cultural diversity.

The competition runs from 1 September to 24 September, with the winning design set to appear on 1 million Takealot boxes in December. The winner will also receive a R100 000 voucher from the retailer and a R10 000 voucher to donate to a charity of their choice. Participants are encouraged to use the iconic colours of the South African flag.

The initiative aims to celebrate the cultures of the nation and offer South Africans the opportunity to showcase their creativity. Karla Levick, chief marketing officer at Takealot, said: “The Heritage Design Challenge allows us to celebrate the incredible creativity of South Africans. This year, we’re thrilled to welcome a talented group of judges who embody the spirit of inclusivity and cultural diversity.”

The judging panel for this year includes graphic designer Karabo Poppy, actress Maeshni Naicker, actress Zikhona Sodlaka, former Springbok Bryan Habana and musician Muzi.

A new feature of the 2025 challenge is a weekly video series by travel vlogger Popi Sibiya, who has documented cultural traditions across SA to help inspire creativity.

The 2024 winner, graphic designer Monja Spies, said the competition gave her national exposure when her design was printed on Takealot’s delivery boxes.

"Winning the Heritage Design Challenge was life-changing. Seeing my design on 1 million Takealot boxes was a dream come true. It proved that my unique voice as an artist matters. This competition isn’t just about creating art, it’s about using your platform to celebrate our collective heritage and inspire others,” said Spies.

Entries can be submitted via WhatsApp on 061 025 4949. More information is available on the Takealot website.