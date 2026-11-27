Takealot Group CFO Tessa Ackermann.

Takealot Group has reported its first profitable half-year, with revenue rising 16% to R9.4 billion and its e-commerce ecosystem supporting more than 59 000 earning opportunities across South Africa.

In its latest results released by parent company Naspers, Takealot Group says for the six months ended 30 September, it recorded a 105% year-on-year increase in adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT).

This is despite higher fuel costs across its delivery network and intense competition from global rivals Amazon.co.za, Shein, Temu and AliExpress.

The profitable half-year comes as the group expands its connected e-commerce operations, comprising Takealot.com, Mr D, Takealot Fulfilment Solutions (TFS) and TakealotMORE.

According to the group, the ecosystem supported more than 25 000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through the Takealot.com marketplace and Mr D restaurant partner network, alongside more than 13 000 active Personal Shoppers during the reporting period.

The company also has independent driver partners who earn income delivering food, groceries and retail purchases to customers through Mr D and Takealot's delivery network.

“Achieving our first profitable half-year is an important milestone for Takealot Group and reflects the progress we have made in building a sustainable business,” says Takealot Group CEO Frederik Zietsman.

“Our performance is driven by the collective strength of our platforms, the businesses and people who participate in our connected e-commerce ecosystem. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on creating value for our customers, supporting local businesses and expanding economic participation across South Africa.”

Takealot.com has over five million shoppers, while Takealot Group's platforms have a total of 6.2 million active customers.

Order uptick

The group's financial performance was supported by increased customer engagement and higher transaction volumes across its platforms.

Takealot.com recorded 17% revenue growth, while orders increased 22% year-on-year, reflecting increased consumer activity across a broader range of product categories.

On-demand delivery app Mr D recorded 15% growth in gross merchandise value, with its grocery offering continuing to contribute to expansion. Pick n Pay Groceries was a key growth driver, with grocery gross merchandise value (GMV) increasing 31%.

The delivery platform also expanded its retail partner network to more than 1 500 brands, including Absolute Pets, Wellness Warehouse and Toy Kingdom, alongside new TakealotNOW stores.

The group’s e-commerce logistics arm − Takealot Fulfilment Solutions − recorded 121% growth, more than doubling its customer base as additional sellers and businesses adopted its supply chain and logistics services.

The expansion points to increased uptake of the group's fulfilment infrastructure beyond its own retail operations, as businesses use its services to support their e-commerce activities.

The group is positioning its shared infrastructure and logistics capabilities as part of the operating model supporting its various platforms.

MORE subscriptions

TakealotMORE, its subscription loyalty programme, saw membership increased by 67% during the six-month period, while orders from members rose 64% and GMV increased 54%, it says.

Members accounted for more than 32% of group GMV, highlighting the contribution of the subscription programme to overall trading activity.

It generated nearly R400 million in member savings during the first half, an 83% increase year-on-year. This brought cumulative savings since its launch to more than R1 billion.

The improved financial performance came against rising operating costs, particularly fuel expenses, affecting the group's delivery network.

Takealot Group CFO Tessa Ackermann says the business managed to improve its earnings while absorbing the additional costs, pointing to operational efficiencies and its diversified revenue streams.

“Growth in orders and customer engagement is translating into stronger financial performance. Turning adjusted EBIT positive in the first half is particularly notable given that we absorbed the direct impact of higher fuel costs across our delivery network.

“Delivering profitability despite those fuel cost headwinds reflects the efficiencies we have built into our operating model. Our shared infrastructure and more diversified revenue streams give us a strong foundation, and financial discipline will remain central as we keep investing for our customers and partners.”

According to the company, Takealot Group enters the second half of its 2027 financial year focused on sustaining growth, increasing customer value and supporting the businesses and individuals participating in its ecosystem.

The group is part of Naspers-owned Prosus, which provides access to international e-commerce expertise and technology capabilities.