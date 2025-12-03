Takealot tests instant delivery with Mr D in major cities

The Takealot app’s new option will indicate items available for immediate delivery through TakealotNOW.

Takealot has begun piloting a new feature that lets shoppers order certain items for near-instant delivery directly through the Takealot app, using Mr D as the fulfilment partner.

Customers browsing selected products will now see a “Get it Now” option indicating items eligible for rapid delivery via TakealotNOW. The pilot is currently limited to parts of Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Karla Levick, Takealot chief marketing officer, says the move reflects how the company wants to strengthen convenience for local shoppers. “Together with Mr D, we’re building the ultimate e-commerce ecosystem that understands what makes South Africans happy. And nothing delivers happiness quite like getting what you need, when you need it most, all in minutes.”

Levick adds that the test is designed to make quick shopping more accessible. “We’ve always focused on making shopping simpler, faster and happier for our customers, and this interaction brings that promise to life in a meaningful way.”

The integration builds on Takealot’s TakealotMORE loyalty programme, launched in 2024. The subscription service, similar to Amazon Prime, offers fast, free delivery and collect options on Takealot, with free delivery for orders on the Mr D app (restaurants, Pick n Pay groceries and shops), as well as Takealot’s on-demand offering, TakealotNOW, which allows products to be delivered in minutes via the Mr D app.

Marnus Engelbrecht, head of TakealotNOW, says early customer behaviour shows strong demand for faster delivery options. “We pioneered on-demand delivery for general merchandise in South Africa back in 2023 with the launch of TakealotNOW, proving that South Africans want the same access to instant convenience.”

Although the integration is still in its pilot phase, Takealot plans to expand it. “While this is an early stage of the rollout, we’re thrilled to deliver happiness faster and will continue to expand our capabilities over time,” Engelbrecht notes.

The company says the initiative aims to streamline shopping by reducing waiting times and combining its main app experience with Mr D’s delivery network.

Meanwhile, Takealot’s half-year results, released last month, revealed the e-tailer now has 4.8 million active shoppers, a 14% increase from last year, with order frequency up 11% year-on-year.

According to a World Wide Worx report, SA’s online sales are predicted to reach 10% of total retail sales by the end of the year, with the e-commerce sector on track to surpass R130 billion by the end of 2025.