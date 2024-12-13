Tarsus On Demand rebrands as Cloud On Demand

Senzo Mbhele, MD of Cloud On Demand.

Tarsus On Demand has been rebranded as Cloud On Demand to align its identity more closely with its services and make it easier for partners to understand and leverage its cloud solutions.

Senzo Mbhele, MD of Cloud On Demand, says the rebranding reflects the distributor's commitment to Southern African ICT resellers, simplifying partner engagement and access to scalable cloud solutions.

“Cloud On Demand is more than a new name – it's a new era of service excellence and enhanced value for our partners," he says.

The rebranding process, which began in November 2024, will roll out in phases through early 2025, allowing partners to adjust.

The company has changed its visual identity, including a new logo and updated branding elements across all partner-facing materials, e-mails, platform interfaces, and the Partner Connect portal, which centralises billing, support, and resource management.

Mbhele says the goal is to make the transition smooth, enabling partners to focus on their business and customers.