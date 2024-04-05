Tarsus pens distribution deal with Samsung

Mark Campbell, product executive at Tarsus Distribution.

Tarsus Distribution has signed an agreement with Samsung Electronics to distribute products under Samsung’s enterprise business unit’s portfolio in South Africa and other countries within the SADC region.

Mike van Lier, VP of consumer electronics at Samsung South Africa, says the collaboration will enable the company to supply new markets with products.

Mark Campbell, product executive at Tarsus Distribution, adds that a range of Samsung display and storage solutions will be made available to support channel partners.

The product lines are targeted at both business users and consumers, and include: Samsung Odyssey Gaming; Viewfinity high resolution and smart monitors; as well as Samsung storage and solid state drives (SSD) like SATA, NVMe, Samsung portable SSD, and Samsung MicroSD.

Samsung says its gaming monitors are also in demand in the business environment, especiallly in architecture, media, design, and other sectors requiring high-quality images and fast response times.

Tarsus Distribution and Samsung intend to increase availability and accessibility of products to reach new markets and underserved customers. This could require a concerted effort to strengthen distribution channels, forge new partnerships, or implement marketing strategies to increase awareness and solution adoption.