Tech at centre of SA’s border control over Easter

Border Management Authority commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato.

Technology-driven border management measures helped stop attempted illegal crossings into SA and led to an increase in the arrest of facilitators aiding illegal migration .

This was revealed by the Border Management Authority (BMA), which provided insights into its Easter period operational report at a media briefing on Sunday.

Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato said 4 763 travellers were intercepted while attempting to enter or exit South Africa illegally, down from 6 253 recorded during the 2025 Easter period. This represents a 24% decline in illegal crossings, compared to the same time last year.

Of those intercepted, 3 170 were undocumented persons, 998 were classified as undesirables, and 595 were deemed inadmissible for reasons such as fraudulent visas and invalid travel documents.

Masiapato attributed the decline to strengthened enforcement strategies, including the deployment of drones, destruction of illegal crossing infrastructure, and increased patrols along key routes such as the Limpopo and Caledon rivers.

“In this Easter period, a total of about 138 facilitators were arrested, representing a 22% increase compared to the 113 arrested during the 2025 Easter period. These facilitators were not deported but were handed over to the South African Police Service and were charged with aiding and abetting in accordance with section 49(2) of the Immigration Act.

“The increase in the numbers of arrested facilitators can be attributed to the full-time deployment of drones and other technologies, including body-worn cameras.

“Furthermore, the deployment of push-to-talk communication technology enhanced operational efficiency by enabling real-time tracking , tracing and interception of illegal movements serving as a significant force multiplier.”

BMA added that about 42 joint law enforcement operations, including roadblocks, were also conducted in collaboration with other law enforcement authorities within the border law enforcement areas.

Established under the Department of Home Affairs, the BMA is responsible for border law enforcement at all 71 ports of entry and other border law enforcement areas.

The authority facilitates and manages immigration, agriculture and environmental biosecurity, port health and general border law enforcement.

As South Africa continues to face challenges with illegal immigration, sophisticated cross-border crime and smuggling of illicit goods at its borders, BMA has prioritised a well-resourced border management system that hinges on technology-driven tools.

The commissioner highlighted that BMA would continue to build on the successes of the 2026 Easter operation, as it prepares for the upcoming peak periods.

“The lessons learned, intelligence gathered and partnerships strengthened during this deployment will directly inform our long-term strategic posture and enhance future operational effectiveness,” he said.

Masiapato extended appreciation to BMA partners that supported the Easter operational plan.

“These partnerships align with our commitment to technology-driven border management as they supported the deployment of an integrated suite of advanced surveillance, mobility and protective technologies during the 2026 Easter period.”