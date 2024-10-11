Tech convergence to transform modern business

Paul Stuttard, director, Duxbury Networking.

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, many disruptive forces are converging to redefine connectivity, data processing and user experiences. Two of the most significant are 5G and edge computing.

These technologies have emerged as highly-influential forces capable of reshaping contemporary modes of communication, work and lifestyles in the 21st century.

Now, the latest developments in these technologies are driving significant advances and enabling new applications which impact many industries looking to take advantage of the digital transformation.

The digital transformation refers to the integration of digital technology which is fundamentally changing the way businesses operate and deliver value to customers and stakeholders.

5G technology alludes to the fifth era of remote communication systems. The technology highlights a critical jump in innovation over 4G network speeds, encouraging modern functions and features that have the capacity to bolster corporate improvement goals across a variety of industries and sectors.

Edge computing brings computational power closer to data sources and end-users, reducing latency and enabling real-time data processing and analysis. It has proven to be the catalyst for many new and innovative applications.

According to Eric Murrell, an acclaimed US-based telecoms veteran and open networking champion, advancements in 5G and edge computing are motivated by the growing need for enhanced data processing and delivery capabilities.

“Although they are different technologies, they are mutually reinforcing and possess the ability to augment one another’s functionalities and advantages,” he says.

Unquestionably, the convergence of 5G and edge computing represents a powerful infrastructure that supports faster, more reliable and intelligent applications. It is capable of unlocking increasingly innovative solutions and services, shaping the future of connectivity and computing.

For example, 5G’s ultra-low-latency network features combined with edge computing allow for real-time processing of data closer to the source, reducing the time required to send and receive data. This is critical for applications such as autonomous vehicles, robotics and smart manufacturing, where even a slight delay can affect performance.

This capability will support many new sectors, such as remote surgery and tactile internet (real-time physical interaction over the internet), as well as advanced reality and virtual reality applications with real-time feedback.

As 5G networks expand and edge computing becomes more widespread, more reliable internet of things (IOT) applications − essential for systems such as traffic management, energy grids and environmental monitoring − will scale up, supporting billions of interconnected devices in smart cities that can communicate, collaborate and make autonomous decisions.

Many industries, notably manufacturing and logistics, are currently using 5G and edge computing to automate processes, manage fleets of IOT sensors and create real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance systems. The convergence allows for faster decision-making and reduced downtime in operations.

The convergence of 5G and edge computing will be increasingly demanded by sectors such as healthcare, finance and government services to ensure the maintenance of data compliance and security.

The rise of Industry 5.0, also known as the ‘human-centric industrial revolution’, is driven by technology convergence. Industry 5.0 represents the next phase of industrial development, building upon the concepts of Industry 4.0.

It takes them a step further by integrating human capabilities, creativity and social interactions with automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies.

Industry 5.0 will enable future hybrid cloud architectures, where processing is shared between cloud, edge and device. This will improve the reliability and scalability of services such as streaming media, gaming and AI applications.

By deploying AI algorithms and models at the network’s edge, Industry 5.0 systems are able to make real-time decisions and respond instantly to critical events or changing conditions.

Moreover, the deployment of AI directly on edge devices – referred to as the “edge AI” methodology − combines the benefits of edge computing with AI's ability to analyse and act on applicable data within milliseconds.

Edge AI focuses on minimising latency, reducing bandwidth usage, enhancing data privacy and enabling real-time decision-making by bringing AI closer to where data is generated.

Looking to the future, the convergence of 5G, edge computing and edge AI will lead to ubiquitous AI that powers everything from smart healthcare diagnostics to autonomous drones and advanced predictive analytics in real-time.

Next-generation networks will also leverage multi-access edge computing (MEC) to improve traffic flow and maintain seamless operations even during localised network disruptions, crucial for sectors like public safety and emergency services.

MEC (formerly known as mobile edge computing) is a network architecture that brings computational resources closer to the end-user by distributing computing power at the edge of mobile networks, such as near cellular base stations or other access points.

Edge AI and MEC are two closely related technologies that, when combined, offer powerful solutions for next-generation applications.

The synergistic relationship between 5G and edge computing, underpinned by MEC and edge AI, is poised to create powerful infrastructures that will open the door to many remarkable technological advancements and extraordinary new business models. It will also set the stage for 6G, the next frontier of wireless communication technology.