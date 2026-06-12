Tech professionals grab spotlight at Chartered CIO awards

John Bosco Arends, Chartered CIO Council chairperson, City of Johannesburg, addressed delegates at the inaugural Chartered CIO Conference 2026.

Technology professionals across the public and private sectors, as well as those in learning and workforce development, were honoured with awards during the inaugural Chartered CIO Conference 2026.

The event was hosted by the Chartered CIO Council, Institute of Chartered IT Professionals (ICITP) and ITWeb, last night in Johannesburg.

The ICITP and Chartered CIO Council’s 2026 IT Industry Recognition Awards marked the end of the conference, themed: "Resilient. Intelligent. Inclusive: Shaping South Africa’s digital future."

The awards recognise achievement by individuals and organisations within the public and private sectors, as well as those who have made an impact on technology professions.

Winners were selected based on specific category criteria and an intensive phased adjudication process, which included a call for nominations, eligibility and technical screening, independent judging, and validation and ratification.

The judging panel comprised professor Koena Ronny Mabokela, University of Johannesburg; Dr Lucian de Koker, University of Johannesburg; Grace Letseka, ICASA and FNB; professor Rennie Naidoo, University of the Witwatersrand; Lance Joel, South African Local Government Association (SALGA); and Dr Tshifhiwa Joshua Maumela, ICASA.

Several industry organisations contributed to the process, including ICASA, ISACA, SALGA, MICT SETA, University of Witwatersrand and the University of Johannesburg.

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Seun Adegelu, CEO of ICITP, and John Bosco Arends, group head of information and network technology operations and Chartered CIO Council chairperson, City of Johannesburg, presented the awards.

Speaking to the evolution of ICT and the role of C-level executives, especially the CIO, Arends said: “ICT now drives innovation, it drives cooperation, it drives transformation… Industry ambassadors and competency professionals, including CIOs, will drive change.”

Arends underlined the importance of collaboration and partnership within the broader technology ecosystem to develop and instil technology-centric certification and qualification.

The award winners include: