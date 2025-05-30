Teksi Ride to add electric vehicle service

Prince Pirikisi, co-founder of Teksi Ride. (Image: Supplied)

Teksi Ride has seen growing demand for its service since launch in 2023 and the e-hailer is preparing to introduce an electric vehicle (EV) offering as an option for riders.

The company says it has witnessed year-on-year active user growth of 120%, with strong traction, particularly in underserved areas of SA.

Teksi Ride launched in 2023 as a rebrand of the Emergency Taxi app. The e-hailing mobile app was a developed by tech entrepreneurs Prince Pirikisi and Tatiana Makunike under their company, Teksi E-hailing SA.

During an interview with ITWeb, Pirikisi noted the app has gained popularity due to its affordable pricing, safety features and zero-rated access.

The company will soon offer an EV service, dubbed Comfort Plus, which will form part of several ride options made available on the platform, he added.

Comfort Plus is a rent-to-own programme designed to give qualifying drivers access to electric vehicles. The service will be officially introduced in the third quarter, starting with select cities.

“Our EV strategy focuses on affordability, sustainability and driver empowerment. It aligns with the shift towards cleaner energy and allows us to grow responsibly, while reducing operational costs for drivers and offering greener transport options to consumers,” explained Pirikisi.

“Electric vehicles come with lower running and maintenance costs, making this model more profitable for drivers compared to traditional combustion vehicles. We will be offering compact, entry-level EVs that are efficient, durable and suitable for e-hailing and urban mobility.”

The company says it has collaborated with trusted EV suppliers and infrastructure partners, which will support the rollout and servicing of its EV fleet.

The EVs will be offered to qualifying drivers as an EV-as-a-service option, encompassing an all-inclusive vehicle maintenance plan. Payments will be made weekly and can be split using integrated payment solutions.

Ownership is transferred after a fixed term, subject to performance and compliance.

Teksi Ride works on the same principle as Uber and Bolt, of not employing drivers but allowing them to use the technology platform. The app’s business model brings on board metered taxi operators, as well as ordinary operators, in order to create a peaceful working environment between the two industry rivals.

All drivers and operators on the platform are required to be registered under the South African National Taxi Council and should be in possession of a driving permit to offer their services to the public.

According to Pirikisi, Teksi’s milestones include the launch of the e-hailer call centre network, on-boarding of 3 500 active vehicles registered and operating across multiple provinces, and the integration of MTN’s MoMo as a payment gateway.

The service, which initially launched in Gauteng, is now available in the Free State, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, with more provinces to follow.

Discussing challenges encountered along the way, he pointed out: “Access to funding has been a major hurdle, especially securing the right equity partners who align with our mission. We also faced delays in expanding due to regulatory processes, and it has taken effort to build trust in a competitive space with larger international players.”

The past few years have seen e-hailing drivers and operators hold nationwide protests, urging government to intervene in the e-hailing industry’s safety and security issues, with drivers being subjected to robberies, physical attacks and harassment by both criminals and members of the traditional taxi industry.

Looking into the mid- to long-term future, the company will expand into parcel delivery, building tools for driver financial inclusion and enhancing safety tools for riders and drivers.