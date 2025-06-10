Telkom appoints Beauty Apleni as CEO of Openserve

Beauty Apleni, new Openserve CEO.

Telkom Group has appointed Beauty Apleni as chief executive officer of Openserve, the firm’s provider of wholesale infrastructure connectivity, effective 1 July.

In a statement, Telkom says Apleni will drive the continuing growth and adoption of Openserve’s fibre network in pursuit of Telkom’s data-led strategy.

She replaces Althon Beukes, who stepped down from the role in December last year after 30 years with Telkom, including four years at the helm of Openserve.

Her appointment comes after Telkom today announced its annual financial results and ordinary and special dividend declaration for the year ended 31 March.

During the period, Openserve saw fibre data revenue increasing by 5.9%, driven by a 13.3% increase in homes passed to 1.38 million and a 50.4% connectivity rate, the highest in the market, says Telkom. Openserve’s EBITDA grew by 1.8% to R4 billion.

According to Telkom, Apleni has over 25 years of experience in the ICT industry, with 15 years of that in executive leadership specialising in formulating strategy, driving execution and operational excellence.

It notes that Apleni held various roles at Telkom Group, such as Telkom Consumer: chief of sales and technology; Telkom Consumer: chief technology and information officer; Cybernest: executive service delivery and solution design; Cybernest: executive IT outsource services; and most recently as Telkom Group: chief of staff, strategy and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

She holds a BSc in Computer Science from Nelson Mandela University and completed qualifications in management, strategy and leadership.

Serame Taukobong, Telkom group CEO, says Apleni’s appointment reinforces the group’s commitment to leadership continuity, robust succession planning framework and its dedication to developing exceptional talent from within.

“Beauty’s experience and strong knowledge of our businesses, M&A and ICT industry place her in an excellent position to lead the growth and sustainability of Openserve going forward. I have no doubt she will make a valuable contribution to sustaining the wave of momentum, driving the group forward in a complex operating environment,” says Taukobong.

Apleni says: “Having dedicated over two decades to Telkom, I’m deeply committed to our mission of connecting all South Africans to a better future. I am grateful to the Telkom board for entrusting me with this responsibility. I look forward to working with the group executive committee, the talented team at Openserve and collaborating with rest of the OneTelkom family.”

Telkom says it extends its gratitude to Selby Khuzwayo for his effective leadership as acting CEO since December 2024, ensuring operational excellence during the transition period.