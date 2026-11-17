Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong. (Graphic: Nicola Mawson | Telkom)

Amid MTN’s renewed bid to acquire Telkom, the state-owned company reported a stronger balance sheet.

It says its “strength” provided “strategic flexibility to invest in high-return growth opportunities”, despite an increase in net debt over the six months to September.

MTN and Telkom yesterday individually said Africa’s largest mobile operator aimed to buy it out, with Telkom noting that discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty that a transaction will take place. Government holds 40.5% of Telkom and the Public Investment Corporation 11.08%, according to its results booklet.

“Obviously, the market will focus on the renewed takeover talks with MTN,” says Peter Takaendesa, chief investment officer at Mergence Investment Managers.

Telkom’s shares were down 3.22% in late morning trade, while MTN was up marginally at 0.013%.

Mike Gresty, fund manager at Anchor Capital, says MTN’s balance sheet is in a strong position, which is relevant to the timing of its approach and its ability to include a cash element in its proposed offer. “I’m asking myself whether this isn’t a good point for Telkom to [seriously] consider an approach from MTN,” he says.

Telkom is not commenting on the bid while it is under cautionary.

Balancing act

Telkom’s announcement of its results for the six months to September also notes it had “robust cash generation” as free cash flow increased 37.8% to just shy of R1 billion, “driven by improved operational performance and disciplined capital allocation”.

Takaendesa notes: “Group operating profit growth of about 6% is ahead of inflation and together with slower capital investment resulted in much stronger free cash flow growth.”

“Telkom is in a strong position right now. However, eventually the fact that it is being out-spent by both MTN and Vodacom, from a capex perspective, is going to begin to matter,” notes Gresty.

Telkom reported group revenue up 2%, while data revenue grew by 6.6%. (Source: Telkom, redrawn by GenAI)

Telkom’s balance sheet reveals that net debt increased 22.3% since March, to R7.8 billion, as a result of lower cash balances. Bank and cash balances dropped by 17.2% since March, to R6.4 billion, which was mostly because it paid out R1.4 billion to shareholders in June 2026, as well as incentive payments and a net repayment of debt of R824 million.

The JSE-listed company adds that this decline was partially offset by ongoing cash generation during the period. Finance charges fell 12.9% on lower interest-bearing borrowings, according to the booklet, and group CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini says interest is lower because Telkom paid down debt.

Bottom line

Telkom reported group revenue up 2% to R22.5 billion, while data revenue grew by 6.6% to close on R14 billion and now contributes 61.8% of total revenue compared with 59.1% in the prior period.

The telecoms company’s results also show that group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 5.8% to R6.4 billion, with the margin expanding by 1.1 percentage points to 28.3%.

“EBITDA margin expansion is fastest among telecoms operators,” says group CEO Serame Taukobong.

MTN’s shares were up marginally this morning, while Telkom took a hit. (Graphic drawn by GenAI)

“The results look okay, but they are driven to a large extent by cost-efficiency, while revenue is decelerating,” says Gresty.

Although headline earnings per share gained 9.3% to 334.1c, Telkom did not declare an interim dividend, in line with its policy that provides for an annual payout. However, Takaendesa points to the fact that reported headline earnings per share look weaker than market expectations.

Mixed signals

“The first half of the 2027 financial year demonstrates the progress we are making in translating these choices into stronger economic outcomes, while reinforcing the work that remains,” says Taukobong, referring to declining traditional voice revenue, slower mobile service revenue growth and the ongoing repositioning of BCX’s enterprise technology business.

Taukobong says Telkom’s mobile subscriber base grew 7.2% to 26.3 million in the six months to September, with prepaid subscribers increasing 7.5% to 23.2 million.

“What is clear is that Telkom has continued to execute very well in the mobile market and therefore continued to gain market share,” Takaendesa states.

However, performance across the group remained uneven as Telkom’s traditional voice revenue continued to decline, while growth in mobile service revenue slowed, Telkom says.

“Telkom management has done a really commendable job in the last few years and has, in particular, exploited the opportunity in mobile through its data-led strategy, which has undoubtedly been a real market disruptor for MTN and Vodacom. That gap appears to be closing now,” says Gresty.

BCX is still working to strengthen its enterprise technology business, although growth in cloud and cyber security, alongside tighter operating expenditure, showed progress in areas where Telkom saw opportunities for further growth, it notes in its results. Its revenue declined 8.2% to R5.4 billion, while EBITDA dropped 22.7% to R449 million.