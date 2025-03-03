Telkom FutureMakers celebrates second cohort of township entrepreneurs

A proud moment for the Telkom FutureMakers family at the graduation ceremony on Friday.

The second cohort of the Telkom FutureMakers Township Innovation Incubator Programme graduated at a ceremony held in Bryanston, on Friday.

Telkom FutureMakers seeks to invest and develop township-based, black-owned SMMEs in the ICT sector.

The 13 FutureMakers received their certificates marking the completion of the programme. They were recognised for their dedication and achievements while participating, in developing innovative solutions that make a difference in society.

The initiative has been empowering ICT social entrepreneurs since 2023, helping them “unlimit their future” – transforming innovative digital ideas into commercially-viable, scalable and investable solutions to address social challenges.

“At Telkom, we believe in the power of entrepreneurship because we understand that innovation drives progress. That is why we invest in programmes such as this one. It's not just about supporting start-ups; it's about shaping the future of the ICT sector as well,” said Tshepo McNamee, chief of corporate affairs at Telkom.

She further emphasised that by supporting initiatives like this, the digital divide can be bridged, while unlocking new avenues for growth and opportunities.

The graduation marks the culmination of an intense 18 months, where entrepreneurs were trained in digital skills, developing solutions from ideation to solution stage and receiving support to develop those solutions into viable products.

“We are proud to see the second cohort of Telkom FutureMakers entrepreneurs graduating. Their ideas and business plans have been innovative and deeply relevant to the needs of South Africans. Telkom is proud to have been able to help them seize their future and develop these ideas,” said Tshepo Phetla, head of business development at Telkom.

GelezaTech, initiated by founder Mothupi Kgopa, is one of the Telkom FutureMakers success stories. The edtech business works to address a systemic shortcoming in the South African educational landscape: the lack of affordable learning resources. It aims to help schools in the Free State province to drastically improve mathematics, with most of those schools achieving 100% pass in mathematics.

The Geleza app seeks to be the go-to online platform, offering affordable lessons for students studying mathematics and science from Grade 4 to 12, covering Caps, IEB and Cambridge curriculums. The target is 22 000 learners as a start.

Tshepo McNamee, chief of corporate affairs at Telkom, speaking at the FutureMakers Township Innovation Incubator Programme graduation ceremony.

“ICT is the key to addressing many of our people’s most pressing challenges, especially in the education space. I encourage motivated young people in the townships to use ICT to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams in the ICT sector,” said Kgopa.

“These social entrepreneurship initiatives are directly geared to having a positive impact on the lives of the business owners and their families, as well as their communities, the ICT sector and the country at large,” said Phetla.

He added that the ICT sector can create jobs and business opportunities, with Telkom remaining committed to helping entrepreneurs unlock their potential, grow markets and turn their dreams into reality.

As part of the Telkom FutureMakers programme, entrepreneurs received business support in the form of tech assets and training, including:

A business-enablement pack, including mobile data, laptops, MiFi devices and/or printers.

“MVP" product development by Telkom technology business unit BCX – to build ready-to-deploy web-service platforms, enhanced business channels and downloadable applications.

Intense digital skills and project management training from Mapaseka Academy on how to launch and sustain a tech-based product in the South African market.

Among this year’s graduates was Quentin Molekoa, founder and CEO of Absolute Converged Technologies, who found the programme extremely valuable.

“As a township resident, I see many gaps in the quality of life of our people. These also present opportunities for entrepreneurs like me, who would like to fill those gaps. Partnering with Telkom FutureMakers has helped to provide the missing ingredient, which is the skills, technology and resources to meet people’s needs and really make a difference,” he said.