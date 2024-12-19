Telkom’s paperless, cashless retail store opens in CT

Telkom plans to expand the store of the future concept to other key locations nationwide.

Telkom Consumer has opened its second paperless and cashless retail “store of the future” at Canal Walk, Cape Town.

According to a statement, the Canal Walk store marks the next step in Telkom’s ambitious vision to revolutionise the retail landscape across SA.

Designed to integrate cutting-edge technology with an immersive and dynamic customer journey, the store offers a fully digitised ecosystem that ensures convenience, efficiency, and a futuristic shopping experience, says the statement.

Building on the success of the inaugural store in Menlyn, Pretoria, the new space was introduced as part of Telkom’s omni-channel strategy, which aims to change the traditional mobile retail environment, it says.

Telkom’s executive for direct sales retail Mark Jordaan comments: “Our Store of the Future concept is transforming the way South Africans engage with technology and retail. This store isn’t just a space to buy products; it’s a hub for meaningful interactions, innovation, and discovery. We’re thrilled to bring this world-class experience to the vibrant City of Cape Town.”

According to Telkom, the new store eliminates queues through self-service counters where, store visitors can expect an environment where technology seamlessly meets customer needs.

The Canal Walk store introduces several key features designed to enhance the shopping experience, including:

*Fully digitised environment: Customers can enjoy self-service counters and digital interfaces that streamline the purchasing process – empowering visitors to navigate services independently and efficiently.

*Artificial intelligence-driven personalisation: the store leverages artificial intelligence to offer tailored solutions and recommendations, ensuring a personalised journey for every customer.

*Paperless innovation: In alignment with Telkom’s environmental, social, and governance goals, the Canal Walk store operates as a paperless environment, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainability.

*Immersive technology and gaming hub: The store features the latest digital and immersive content from equipment manufacturers. It also offers a dedicated space for gaming enthusiasts to explore cutting-edge technologies.

Telkom plans to expand the store of the future concept to other key locations nationwide.