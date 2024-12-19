Telkom’s paperless, cashless retail store opens in CT

Telkom Consumer has opened its second paperless and cashless retail “store of the future” at Canal Walk, Cape Town.
According to a statement, the Canal Walk store marks the next step in Telkom’s ambitious vision to revolutionise the retail landscape across SA.
Designed to integrate cutting-edge technology with an immersive and dynamic customer journey, the store offers a fully digitised ecosystem that ensures convenience, efficiency, and a futuristic shopping experience, says the statement.
Building on the success of the inaugural store in Menlyn, Pretoria, the new space was introduced as part of Telkom’s omni-channel strategy, which aims to change the traditional mobile retail environment, it says.
Telkom’s executive for direct sales retail Mark Jordaan comments: “Our Store of the Future concept is transforming the way South Africans engage with technology and retail. This store isn’t just a space to buy products; it’s a hub for meaningful interactions, innovation, and discovery. We’re thrilled to bring this world-class experience to the vibrant City of Cape Town.”
According to Telkom, the new store eliminates queues through self-service counters where, store visitors can expect an environment where technology seamlessly meets customer needs.
The Canal Walk store introduces several key features designed to enhance the shopping experience, including:
*Fully digitised environment: Customers can enjoy self-service counters and digital interfaces that streamline the purchasing process – empowering visitors to navigate services independently and efficiently.
*Artificial intelligence-driven personalisation: the store leverages artificial intelligence to offer tailored solutions and recommendations, ensuring a personalised journey for every customer.
*Paperless innovation: In alignment with Telkom’s environmental, social, and governance goals, the Canal Walk store operates as a paperless environment, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainability.
*Immersive technology and gaming hub: The store features the latest digital and immersive content from equipment manufacturers. It also offers a dedicated space for gaming enthusiasts to explore cutting-edge technologies.
Telkom plans to expand the store of the future concept to other key locations nationwide.
