Telviva's Call2Teams helps businesses reduce cost, complexity by enabling native voice calling within Microsoft Teams

Rob Lith, Chief Commercial Officer of Telviva.

Cloud-based communications specialist Telviva, known for its unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) offerings and contact centre as a service (CCaaS) offerings that enable better quality conversations, has announced the launch of a South African first-to-market software as a service (SaaS) solution that gives businesses native voice capability within their Microsoft Teams environment – giving your organisation native voice capability within your Teams environment with extended PBX functionality.

Telviva’s Call2Teams seamlessly integrates Microsoft Teams with Telviva’s voice system, offering native voice capability within the Teams environment, at a 40% savings compared to using the traditional Microsoft Teams Phone system. The Call2Teams solution eliminates the need for expensive additional voice licences and reduces complex and costly implementation processes.

According to Rob Lith, Chief Commercial Officer at Telviva, there is strong demand for users to make and receive calls directly in their familiar Teams environment, partly driven by strong hybrid and online collaborative cultures in organisations, and the sheer reach of Microsoft Teams. According to UC Today, it is estimated that there are more than 280 million monthly active Microsoft Teams users globally. Of those, 12 million have enabled voice. BMI-TechKnowledge has reported that in South Africa there are about 1.3 million monthly active Teams users in South Africa. Of those, only 51 000 have enabled voice.

“There is no doubt a massive addressable market, and by being first to market, we intend to be at the forefront of more voice integration in Teams environments in South Africa. This will have a significantly positive impact on collaboration and communication from within a single platform,” explains Lith. “Our Microsoft-approved solution, with award-winning architecture, is fully compliant with Microsoft’s licensing and security frameworks.”

Besides the significant 40% savings on traditional Teams Phone licences, the solution offers rich PBX functionality. “This includes our Telviva PBX features such as call transfers and conferences. It was important to bring a solution to the South African market that keeps every action and voice experience within Teams because this enables native interactions, presence and call history, along with strong data protection, user policies, security and compliance with industry regulations that Microsoft MS365 provides,” he says.

Lith adds that one of the benefits of offering a cloud-native SaaS to the local market is that it is simple and quick to implement, with very little training required for users. He says Telviva is offering the solution on two licensing tiers. Telviva Call2Teams is for Microsoft 365 licences with standard phone system licensing, while Telviva Call2Teams Go is tailored for Microsoft 365 business options without the need for a phone system licence.

“Telviva’s Call2Teams is beneficial for businesses that want to integrate their existing phone systems with Microsoft Teams to enable complex telephony needs, many of whom require specific telephony features or integrations. Perhaps the most exciting aspect of this launch is that this level of telephony integration can now be done in a cost-effective manner with a seamless transition. It removes the friction preventing genuine and effective collaboration between teams,” he says.

Make, receive and transfer calls directly in Microsoft Teams using Telviva's voice services, while benefiting from being part of SA's largest cloud free-call community with zero-rated calls to any customer on the Telviva network, including other Telviva connected Microsoft 365 Teams tenants.




