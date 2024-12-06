Telviva’s latest acquisition strengthens growth strategy in KZN

Cloud-based communications specialist Telviva has acquired Analog and Digital (AnD), a communications business focused primarily on KwaZulu-Natal.
Telviva describes the acquisition as a significant step in its expansion strategy.
As part of the deal, AnD has been rebranded to Telviva, reflecting its evolution from a PBX reseller founded in 2018 to a fully-fledged telco offering voice services, cloud communication solutions, and contact center technologies.
In a statement, the companies confirmed that AnD customers will retain access to the full suite of Telviva products and support. Telviva, which provides unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact centre as a service (CCaaS), gains a foothold in the KZN market, known for its strong contact centre space.
Telviva CEO David Meintjes agrees: “The successful integration of AnD into Telviva has been powered by a strong cultural alignment and shared values. The rebrand not only strengthens our presence in KwaZulu-Natal but also enhances our capacity to deliver innovative communication solutions nationwide.”
AnD founder Kelvin Brown says the rebrand cements the business’ transition from a reseller to a licensed telco in KZN.
Brown has been promoted to executive for customer operations at Telviva and retains direct responsibility for KwaZulu-Natal operations. Ryan Proksch, appointed earlier this year, serves as the regional executive based in Durban.
Proksch says the rebrand and full Telviva support position the business to serve KwaZulu-Natal’s growing BPO and contact centre market with advanced omnichannel solutions.
Share