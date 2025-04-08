Temu boosts quality control with Eurofins partnership

The Temu partnership with Eurofins follows a damning report by a European consumer-advocacy group.

Global online retailer Temu is strengthening its product safety and compliance measures through a partnership with Eurofins Consumer Product Testing and Eurofins Assurance – global providers of testing, inspection and certification services.

According to a statement, this collaboration aims to support transparency in Temu’s product safety processes, enhance quality control and ensure products sold on the platform meet rigorous safety and regulatory standards.

The partnership comes after a scathing report by European consumer-advocacy group BEUC was released in February, following a 15-month investigation by its members into the Chinese multinational marketplace.

The report exposed the alleged “shoddy safety” of certain products and holes in the safety of some materials sold through the e-tailer’s site.

According to Temu, Eurofins Assurance will conduct independent inspection services across multiple product categories, including textiles, apparel, jewellery, toys, outdoor furniture and electrical products.

These assessments will help ensure items available on Temu comply with relevant safety and quality regulations before reaching consumers, it says.

“Strengthening our product safety measures is a key priority, and by working with Eurofins Consumer Product Testing and Eurofins Assurance, we are reinforcing our commitment to ensuring products on our platform meet high safety and compliance standards,” says a Temu spokesperson.

The e-tailer says this reflects its ongoing efforts to support consumers in making informed purchasing decisions.

Additionally, Eurofins Consumer Product Testing will support Temu’s seller on-boarding process by carrying out key product certification tests, it notes.