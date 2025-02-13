We take product safety seriously, says Temu

Temu says it collaborates with global leaders in the testing and certification of the products sold via its online marketplace.

Global online retailer Temu has refuted claims that it is selling dangerous and risky products on its site, exported to different parts of the world from China.

This, after European consumer-advocacy group BEUC last week released a report following a 15-month investigation by its members into the Chinese multinational marketplace.

The report exposes the alleged “shoddy safety” of certain products and holes in the safety of some materials sold through the e-tailer’s site.

BEUC members in Denmark, Italy and the UK conducted the tests, focusing on different types of products, ranging from cosmetics to children’s toys.

Identified problems include too easily detachable small parts of children’s toys and baby products, which can cause suffocation; missing or incorrect ingredients’ list in cosmetics; and dangerous electric heaters – some of which may be illegal in the European Union.

Many of these products did not comply with legislation and should therefore not be on sale, and in some samples, none of the products checked were compliant, notes the report.

“The BEUC is calling on the European Commission to conclude its various investigations into Temu with effective remedies, and ensure all concerned online platforms respect the Digital Services Act and the EU consumer law.

“They should also put forward an ambitious and broad e-commerce action plan addressing the problems consumers face on online marketplaces, including clear liability rules. The European Commission should work with the European Parliament and Council to finalise the EU customs reform, which helps prevent dangerous goods from entering the EU,” according to the report.

Disposable tableware and baking paper, which come into contact with food, are sold on the site, and had been found to be illegally treated with ‘forever chemicals’ (PFAS), notes the report. Nine products had levels of fluorine that indicate use of PFAS, which is not allowed in Denmark and other countries.

Scientists have linked PFAS exposure to increased cancer risks, immune system dysfunction and several other health problems.

“The BEUC proposes customs authorities work closely with the European Commission to be better resourced and tasked with investigating product safety as and when they enter the EU – which is not currently the case.”

The BEUC is the umbrella group for 44 independent consumer organisations from 31 countries. Its main role is to represent them to EU institutions and defend the interests of European consumers.

Responding to ITWeb on these allegations, a Temu spokesperson comments: “Temu takes product safety very seriously and exercises strict control over the products offered on our platform.

“We have a comprehensive quality control system in place to prevent, detect and remove non-compliant products, and continuously refine and strengthen it to safeguard the interests of consumers.

“Through seller vetting, product inspections, continuous monitoring and rapid response to complaints and feedback, customers can shop with confidence and peace of mind on Temu.”

