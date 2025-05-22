Temu takes a stand against counterfeiting with IACC partnership

Temu joins forces with the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition to strengthen intellectual property protection and fight online counterfeiting.

Temu, a global online marketplace, has partnered with the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition (IACC) to enhance intellectual property protection and combat online counterfeiting.

The collaboration, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MOU), includes Temu's participation as an inaugural member in the IACC's newly launched Marketplace Advisory Council (MAC).

The MAC is a cross-industry forum that includes online marketplaces, payment providers and global brands, aimed at setting a new standard for co-operation in the fight against counterfeit goods.

Commenting on the partnership, Bob Barchiesi, president at IACC, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Temu as an inaugural member of the Marketplace Advisory Council and as a key partner in our shared fight against counterfeiting. This MOU reflects a meaningful step forward in our collaboration, grounded in transparency, accountability and a joint commitment to consumer protection. The IACC created the MAC to bring stakeholders together in a way that drives real, sustained impact – and Temu’s participation helps strengthen that vision.”

Barchiesi said the MAC offers a collaborative platform where e-commerce platforms, payment companies and brand owners can work together, share insights and forge stronger partnerships to address one of the digital economy’s most persistent challenges: the proliferation of counterfeit goods online.

“Joining this coalition underscores Temu’s commitment to building a trustworthy online marketplace. We look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders to create a powerful, collective force against the sale of illegal goods online,” said a Temu spokesperson.

Since launching in 2022, Temu says it has invested heavily in intellectual property enforcement. Measures include:

Comprehensive seller vetting and compliance training.

Round-the-clock algorithmic monitoring supported by manual review.

A dedicated IP protection portal and brand registry for streamlined takedown submissions

An internal enforcement team handling claims with speed and accuracy.

In addition to Temu, other members of the IACC MAC include e-commerce platforms Amazon and eBay; payments providers Mastercard, PayPal and Visa; as well as global brands such as Apple, Chanel, Colgate-Palmolive, Disney, Ford, Johnson & Johnson and Nike.