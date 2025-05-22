Temu takes a stand against counterfeiting with IACC partnership

Temu, a global online marketplace, has partnered with the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition (IACC) to enhance intellectual property protection and combat online counterfeiting.
The collaboration, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MOU), includes Temu's participation as an inaugural member in the IACC's newly launched Marketplace Advisory Council (MAC).
The MAC is a cross-industry forum that includes online marketplaces, payment providers and global brands, aimed at setting a new standard for co-operation in the fight against counterfeit goods.
Commenting on the partnership, Bob Barchiesi, president at IACC, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Temu as an inaugural member of the Marketplace Advisory Council and as a key partner in our shared fight against counterfeiting. This MOU reflects a meaningful step forward in our collaboration, grounded in transparency, accountability and a joint commitment to consumer protection. The IACC created the MAC to bring stakeholders together in a way that drives real, sustained impact – and Temu’s participation helps strengthen that vision.”
Barchiesi said the MAC offers a collaborative platform where e-commerce platforms, payment companies and brand owners can work together, share insights and forge stronger partnerships to address one of the digital economy’s most persistent challenges: the proliferation of counterfeit goods online.
“Joining this coalition underscores Temu’s commitment to building a trustworthy online marketplace. We look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders to create a powerful, collective force against the sale of illegal goods online,” said a Temu spokesperson.
Since launching in 2022, Temu says it has invested heavily in intellectual property enforcement. Measures include:
- Comprehensive seller vetting and compliance training.
- Round-the-clock algorithmic monitoring supported by manual review.
- A dedicated IP protection portal and brand registry for streamlined takedown submissions
- An internal enforcement team handling claims with speed and accuracy.
In addition to Temu, other members of the IACC MAC include e-commerce platforms Amazon and eBay; payments providers Mastercard, PayPal and Visa; as well as global brands such as Apple, Chanel, Colgate-Palmolive, Disney, Ford, Johnson & Johnson and Nike.
