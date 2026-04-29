The 2026 imperative: A view from the channel bridge

Traci Maynard, ICT channel and partnership specialist.

I’ve spent my entire career working with partners across the tech spectrum − navigating the endless cycle of vendor portals, deal-reg hubs and battlecards before lunch. From that vantage point, I’ve watched the managed service provider (MSP) evolve from a simple reseller into the quiet backbone of the modern digital economy.

When I look at the landscape in 2026, the data tells a powerful story: while the global economy is inching along at 2.2% growth, our managed services sector is exploding at 13%.

This growth isn't accidental. Enterprise IT has become so complex that the traditional “network perimeter” is now a historical concept. For every dollar of tech sold, there is now roughly two dollars of services riding on top of it.

We aren’t just adjacent to the ecosystem; we are the glue holding it together. However, as a channel leader, I see nuances that end clients often miss, and addressing these is how we provide true value.

Navigating the “noise” of tool and AI sprawl

Lately, I’ve noticed a palpable sense of fatigue radiating across the industry. Every week, another vendor promises an AI platform that will “change everything”, but for the MSP on the front lines, this often just adds to “tool sprawl fatigue”.

Artificial intelligence should be simplifying the landscape, yet as it becomes embedded in every product, it often creates silos of data and operational confusion.

Clients no longer just want a help desk; they want a strategic intelligence partner.

The nuance of the channel today is moving beyond “selling fear” − the old story of “get breached or get protection” has finally run its course.

Today’s leaders are delivering systems of assurance: measurable outcomes like shorter mean time to detect, fewer false positives and faster recovery times. We are shifting from a reactive posture to a proactive, insight-driven defense.

This is where the 2026 Cyber Security Channel Report, drawing on over $1 billion in transactions, becomes essential. It shows that operationally-mature MSPs are cutting through the noise by using AI to bring clarity, using data-driven insights to optimise their own spend and identify which platforms actually drive results.

Why end clients need the channel more than ever

When end clients ask me why they should partner with an MSP rather than keeping IT in-house, the benefits are rooted in professional maturity. More than three in four SMEs already rely on an MSP, and two-thirds plan to increase that investment this year. They are looking for improved security (56%) and increased effectiveness (57%).

Unbiased visibility and expertise: A trustworthy partner acts like a builder for a home’s foundation. They provide unbiased visibility, offering an honest view of vulnerabilities free from internal resource limitations or bias. In a world of deepfakes and polymorphic malware, this human layer of accountability has never mattered more.

Navigating the regulatory minefield: As frameworks like GDPR, DORA and NIS2 tighten their grip, clients are turning to us for navigational help. Specialised providers align their reporting with standards like ISO 27001 or NIST, providing the documented audit trails that offer essential peace of mind when regulators come knocking.

Strategic intelligence, not just support: Clients no longer just want a help desk; they want a strategic intelligence partner. They want a partner who helps them spend smarter, scaling security according to their specific maturity level rather than just buying more tools.

The supply chain reality and "immature economics"

As a channel leader, I have to be honest about the risks and the economics. The Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) platform is our operational heartbeat, but it has become a primary attack vector. In 2025, abuse of RMM platforms jumped 277% year-over-year. This highlights a core truth: if you rely on a supplier, that supplier is effectively part of your environment.

Furthermore, while MSPs have matured their security stacks, vendor economics remain fragmented. Foundational tools like e-mail security and EDR are now commodities with stable pricing, but high-value services like managed detection and response (MDR) and SOC services show 3–4x pricing variability between vendors.

We are helping MSPs navigate this "immature economics" phase by using peer reviews and stack visualisation to benchmark costs and satisfaction. We can no longer rely solely on intuition; we must use verified truth to negotiate better deals and eliminate waste.

Closing thoughts: The path to 2026

By 2026, cyber security won’t be the headline; it will be the invisible, integrated infrastructure of every successful business. The MSPs that thrive will be the ones who focus on insight over inventory.

They will use data-driven insights − like those from BetterTracker − to identify redundancies and reallocate spend toward platforms that actually drive outcomes. By doing so, they don’t just protect their clients; they define a new era based on clarity, confidence and growth.

The ICT channel is the linchpin of digital business, and our mission is to ensure security is a continuous, verifiable and shared responsibility across the entire supply chain. Let’s stop managing chaos and start building systems of trust.