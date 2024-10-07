The 4IR dilemma in education

Rennie Naidoo, professor in Information Systems at the Wits School of Business Sciences.

South Africa stands at a critical juncture in its educational and economic evolution, grappling with the formidable challenge of preparing its workforce for the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

The rapid technological advancements associated with 4IR – such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and big data analytics – promise transformative opportunities. Yet, the alarming state of the country's education and employment sectors casts a dark shadow over its potential to harness these advancements.

With nearly half of children aged under six lacking access to early childhood education, and a staggering 78% of Grade Four learners unable to comprehend what they read, it is clear that systemic reform is urgently needed to prevent the nation from falling further behind.

Unfortunately, South Africa’s education system is emblematic of a broader crisis. Approximately 60% of learners drop out before completing Grade 12, and just a quarter of secondary school graduates are considered work-ready, compared to 96% in countries like Singapore.

Furthermore, youth unemployment hovers at a shocking 63.9%, significantly higher than the national rate and more than four times the global average. Even those who manage to matriculate face daunting challenges.

Although 29% of learners achieve a bachelor's pass, many do so without key subjects like mathematics and science, which are critical in the digital economy. According to the 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study, South Africa ranked 38th in mathematics and 39th in science − effectively last place.

These dismal outcomes raise profound concerns about SA’s readiness to engage meaningfully with 4IR technologies that demand highly-skilled professionals in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.

Changing face of jobs

South Africa’s employment landscape is similarly bleak, compounded by the looming threat of automation. The IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook ranks SA at 59th out of 63 countries, reflecting a stagnant workforce largely occupied in automatable roles.

Although digitalisation offers opportunities for growth, it also exacerbates inequalities. The rise of platform-based business models and gig economy jobs – such as those provided by Uber and TaskRabbit – are reshaping employment.

These forms of work, while offering flexibility, often come with unpredictable income, limited career progression and diminished social protections. Emerging forms of employment, including employee sharing, job sharing and portfolio work, further fragment the workforce, potentially deepening disparities between those equipped with 4IR-related skills and those without.

As disruptive technologies continue to alter the nature of work, workers with inadequate digital literacy risk being left behind. This highlights the urgency for comprehensive upskilling initiatives underpinned by systemic reform in both education and labour policies.

In addition, unions, political instability and globalisation have contributed to SA's deindustrialisation, particularly in traditional sectors like manufacturing. Labour unions, while essential for protecting workers’ rights, have often resisted necessary labour market reforms and technological integration, which has sometimes stifled innovation and job creation.

Political instability and policy uncertainty have also weakened investor confidence, further limiting industrial growth. Globalisation has accelerated the decline of local industries, as South Africa faces tough competition from more efficient, technologically-advanced economies. These factors have eroded the availability of stable, well-paying jobs, leaving many workers vulnerable to unemployment or precarious employment.

Cursed by the past

The enduring legacy of apartheid and the more recent impact of cadre deployment and state capture continue to impede the progress of South African basic and higher education institutions.

If South Africa is to navigate the 4IR successfully, it must address foundational issues in education. Early childhood development, primary and secondary school retention, and the relevance of vocational and higher education to the job market are all critical factors.

South Africa’s education system faces a polycrisis that includes corruption, resource misallocation and declining academic standards at all education levels. These systemic failures prevent learners from gaining the skills necessary to thrive in the digital economy, contributing to the country’s persistent economic inequality.

As the global demand for STEM professionals continues to rise, SA’s inability to produce a competitive, digitally-skilled workforce not only perpetuates high unemployment rates, but also threatens to widen the gap between the nation and more advanced economies.

Equipping the workforce with digital skills is paramount, and this begins with overhauling the education system to ensure students are not only literate but digitally competent.

In addressing these foundational issues, South Africa must also broaden its focus beyond STEM to include the arts, embracing an interdisciplinary STEAM approach. STEAM can help promote greater creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills, which are increasingly critical in a rapidly-evolving global digital economy.

Disruptive dynamics

Higher education institutions (HEIs) need to play a pivotal role in driving this transformation. However, many traditional universities have been slow to adapt to the changing demands of 4IR.

According to disruptive innovation theory, HEIs that embrace disruptive technologies – such as AI-driven personalised education, blockchain-based credentialing and virtual labs − are better positioned to meet the future needs of the workforce.

These technologies can dramatically lower the barriers to accessing quality education, providing flexible, scalable solutions for marginalised learners who are often excluded from traditional higher education pathways.

The rise of fully online learning institutions further disrupts the status quo, presenting a formidable challenge to South Africa's conventional HEIs. These online institutions are increasingly offering affordable, accessible and high-quality education to a global student base, many of whom cannot access traditional universities due to financial or geographical constraints.

South African HEIs must innovate by incorporating hybrid learning models and investing in digital infrastructure to remain competitive. Failure to do so will see a growing number of students opting for international online institutions, further eroding the relevance and competitiveness of local universities.

Leading the way

The transformative potential of 4IR cannot be realised without exceptional leadership at all levels: government, educational institutions, the private sector and civil society.

Transforming the vicious cycle of poverty and educational inadequacy into a virtuous cycle of growth and opportunity will require visionary leaders who understand the power of technology and the necessity of equitable access to education.

For basic education, this means prioritising early childhood development, ensuring access to foundational skills in literacy, numeracy and digital literacy, and creating robust support systems that address socio-economic barriers to learning, such as nutrition and healthcare.

Leaders in this space must drive reforms that integrate technology in classrooms, promote teacher training for the digital age, and ensure learners from underprivileged backgrounds are not left behind. For HEIs, this means developing leaders who are both tech-savvy and committed to social equity.

Tech-savvy vice-chancellors, deans and department heads are crucial to driving the adoption of 4IR technologies in ways that benefit all students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

These leaders must champion the integration of AI-driven learning, online platforms and disruptive technologies that make education more accessible and relevant to the demands of the modern workforce.

Additionally, they must ensure these innovations bridge, rather than widen, the gap between privileged and underserved students by creating affordable and inclusive pathways to quality education.

A key part of this effort involves fostering interdisciplinary programmes that combine STEM with the arts, humanities and social sciences, enabling students to develop a diverse skill set that includes technical expertise, creativity and critical thinking.

Erasing the chalkboard

South Africa’s future success in the 4IR era hinges on addressing deep-seated issues in its education system. A holistic, coordinated approach that integrates 4IR technologies into a reformed education system, while also creating supportive labour policies, is essential for driving long-term economic growth and promoting social equity.

This requires prioritising early childhood education, improving retention rates in primary and secondary schools, and aligning vocational and higher education curricula with the demands of a digital economy.

To address the persistent impact of apartheid, cadre deployment and state capture, systemic reform must tackle the root causes of inequality, mismanagement and inefficiency. By fostering innovation and inclusivity, South Africa can transform its education system from a barrier to progress into a gateway for a more prosperous and equitable future.

This transformation requires visionary leaders who not only understand the potential of 4IR technologies, but also actively address the systemic challenges that continue to undermine progress. It demands competent leaders with integrity − individuals who can navigate the complexities of reform with a commitment to transparency, accountability and the public good.

Only through such leadership can South Africa create an education system that equips all learners for the opportunities of the 4IR, while reducing inequalities and fostering a more inclusive, prosperous future.