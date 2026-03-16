The AI illusion: Infrastructure can make or break AI strategy

CJ Oosthuizen, Google Cloud and Workspace specialist, Argility Technology Group.

The biggest challenge with artificial intelligence ( AI ) isn't choosing which new tools to adopt, it's ensuring IT infrastructure can support them securely and at scale.

Adding powerful AI agents to a fragmented, legacy infrastructure is like dropping a Formula 1 engine into a go-kart: the frame simply wasn't built for that engine, and inevitably, it will break.

Currently, over 99% of organisations are either using AI or planning to use it. AI is no longer just hype − it's the new reality of modern IT. With this comes a range of risks , including data leakage, a proliferation of unsanctioned AI tools and low ROI on AI investments.

As business leaders rush to capitalise on the promise of smarter systems and lower costs, a dangerous 'shiny object syndrome' has taken hold.

We are seeing a massive investment imbalance across the industry: 93% of AI investment is being poured into the technology itself, while a mere 7% goes toward the people, processes and underlying infrastructure required to manage it.

If you attempt to manage this new, hyper-fast silicon workforce using identity tools built in 2005, failure is inevitable.

This indicates that while organisations show great willingness to embrace AI, few have true AI readiness − the foundational infrastructure and systems needed to operationalise AI securely.

This infrastructure encompasses more than just technologies − it includes data readiness, organisational strategy, governance, risk management and security plus identity access management controls.

The rise of the 'silicon workforce'

Beyond the adoption of AI and generative AI, we are rapidly moving into the era of agentic AI − autonomous agents that don't just draft e-mails, but also execute complex workflows, access databases and move proprietary data.

Know more: For deeper insights into how AI is transforming business, register for the ITWeb AI Summit 2026, taking place on 22 April in Johannesburg. The event will bring together enterprise leaders, innovators and policymakers to explore practical AI use cases, governance and strategies for building the intelligent enterprise of tomorrow.

These AI agents are essentially your new digital coworkers, creating a 'silicon workforce'. But unlike human employees, this workforce doesn't operate 9-to-5. It executes tasks in milliseconds, spins up thousands of instances instantly to handle workload spikes, and requires no human-in-the-loop to function. It could also make flawed decisions and cause unexpected data risks.

If you attempt to manage this new, hyper-fast silicon workforce using identity tools built in 2005, failure is inevitable. They were simply not built for the AI era. Traditional directories and bolted-on single sign-on solutions were designed for human speed and static environments. They cannot handle the dynamic, autonomous nature of agentic AI.

The blind spot: Shadow AI and fractured access

When infrastructure cannot securely accommodate user-led innovation, employees will inevitably bypass IT. The immediate symptom of this is ‘shadow AI’ − the unsanctioned use of AI tools by the workforce.

Shadow AI creates a massive, high-risk blind spot. If a company doesn’t have a unified view of identity, it cannot see who (or what) is accessing its data. In the past, IT only had to worry about securing human credentials. Today, if an organisation cannot assert identity − whether human or machine − with absolute certainty, it cannot secure the action. Without a centralised infrastructure, every rogue AI agent or unsanctioned bot becomes a potential insider threat.

You cannot secure an identity if you don't know it exists. Security must move upstream: you must validate the who (identity) before you can validate the what (access).

Enter the AI control plane

In this new environment, the concept of identity needs to change, encompassing human identities and non-human identities, such as the API keys, service accounts, automation and AI agents being plugged into the environment.

It becomes crucial to enforce zero trust, apply the principles of least privilege and ensure every machine-to-machine interaction is authenticated, authorised and auditable.

IT teams must eliminate blind spots and be empowered to actively detect hidden machine identities and unsanctioned AI usage across all endpoints − be they laptops, computers or phones. IT also needs a single reliable source of truth to know exactly who is using what AI tools and with what data.

The modern approach is to deploy a unified, AI-enabled control plane that manages access, governs the silicon workforce, and supports shadow IT discovery.

By unifying the directory, consolidating the IT stack and bringing both human and machine identities under one secure roof, companies turn a potential corporate liability into their greatest competitive advantage. The bots are already here. It is time to manage them.

The organisations that win the AI race will not be the ones that deploy the most tools the fastest. They will be the organisations that have the discipline to invest in their foundation first.