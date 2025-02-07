The countdown is on – Wired4Women Awards nominations close on 14 February

By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 07 Feb 2025
There’s just one week left to submit your nominations for the 2025 Wired4Women Awards.
The deadline is at close of business on 14 February, so don’t wait – nominate today and help us shine a light on the incredible women making a lasting impact in the South African tech space.
With 13 award categories, this year’s Wired4Women Awards will spotlight women across every facet of tech, from C-level executives to entrepreneurs, innovators, students and those leading tech for good initiatives.
The 13 award categories Include:
- CIO of the Year
- CISO of the Year
- Tech Business Leader
- Tech Entrepreneur
- Top Tech Innovator
- Tech4Good
- IT Business Development Executive
- Rising Star in Security
- Rising Star in Cloud
- Rising Star in Emerging Tech
- Top Tech Student
- Mentor of the Year
- Trailblazing Career Award
The nomination process is quick and simple. Make sure your tech heroes are in the running for a Wired4Women award – nominate today.
