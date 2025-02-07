The countdown is on – Wired4Women Awards nominations close on 14 February

The second annual Wired4Women Awards ceremony covers a wide range of roles, from CIOs and leaders of tech companies, to entrepreneurs, innovators and students about to embark on their careers. Anyone can submit a nomination provided it meets the criteria and follows our competition rules. Our judging panel will select the finalists in each category and the winners will be announced at a gala event 0n 3 April. Go to wwww.itweb.co.za to vote. Nominations must be submitted by 14 February 2025.

There’s just one week left to submit your nominations for the 2025 Wired4Women Awards.

The deadline is at close of business on 14 February, so don’t wait – nominate today and help us shine a light on the incredible women making a lasting impact in the South African tech space.

With 13 award categories, this year’s Wired4Women Awards will spotlight women across every facet of tech, from C-level executives to entrepreneurs, innovators, students and those leading tech for good initiatives.

The 13 award categories Include:

CIO of the Year

CISO of the Year

Tech Business Leader

Tech Entrepreneur

Top Tech Innovator

Tech4Good

IT Business Development Executive

Rising Star in Security

Rising Star in Cloud

Rising Star in Emerging Tech

Top Tech Student

Mentor of the Year

Trailblazing Career Award

The nomination process is quick and simple. Make sure your tech heroes are in the running for a Wired4Women award – nominate today.