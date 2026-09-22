The device decision that isn’t really about the device

Carlos Ferreira, CEO, DCC Technologies. (Image: DCC Technologies)

Most organisations have been through enough hardware refresh cycles to have a system for them. Devices age out, specifications get updated, procurement runs its process and the fleet moves forward another few years. It is orderly, predictable and well understood.

The AI PC does not fit that process, and the instinct to make it fit is one of the more costly assumptions a business can make right now.

For Yugen Naidoo, the shift is architectural before it is strategic. AI PCs incorporate a neural processing unit alongside the CPU and GPU, enabling the device itself to process AI workloads locally rather than routing them to the cloud. That changes what the device can do, and it changes where sensitive data sits. “Data sovereignty is so important,” Naidoo says. “Instead of going all the way to the cloud, the most sensitive and important data sits on your device.” In an environment where organisations are increasingly anxious about what happens to proprietary information the moment it touches an external platform, that matters considerably.

Carlos Ferreira frames the business case differently, but it converges on the same point. “Time is the single most expensive thing in my world,” he says. AI reduces friction across processes that previously absorbed hours, whether that is procurement, pricing, analysis or decision support. What used to take 10 days can now take one. That is not an incremental improvement. It is a structural change in how organisations operate, and the devices that enable it need to be chosen accordingly.

The CIO’s position in all of this is genuinely difficult. They are being asked to move quickly, justify investment to boards, manage security risk and govern how employees use AI tools, all at the same time. The concern Ferreira raises about proprietary information entering open AI platforms is one most IT leaders are grappling with. “The CIO almost wants to allow people to use all these wonderful tools, but on the other hand, it’s how he manages it,” he says. On-device processing addresses part of that concern directly, by keeping sensitive work within the device rather than exposing it through cloud dependencies.

Yugen Naidoo, General Manager ISO, Southern Africa, Lenovo. (Image: DCC Technologies)

Naidoo sees the CIO conversation shifting in one consistent direction. The questions are no longer about specifications. They are about outcomes, gaps, governance and readiness. “When they find the need, they go into implementation mode immediately,” he notes. The organisations moving fastest are the ones that started by asking what they actually needed AI to do, rather than responding to market pressure.

For the channel, this shift has changed the nature of engagement entirely. Ferreira describes a distribution model that has moved well beyond logistics, pricing and credit, to one built around knowledge transfer and solution design. The linear chain from vendor to distributor to reseller to end-user has, in practice, become something closer to a circle. “We have four-way discussions now,” he says, “where we sit with the end-user, with Lenovo, with our reseller and the systems integrator.” Partners that can navigate those conversations understand a customer’s environment and connect device decisions to business strategy are the ones positioned for what comes next.

The AI PC transition will not be decided by which devices organisations choose. It will be decided by how well they understand what they are choosing, and why.