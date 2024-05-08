The future of digital forensics in the spotlight at executive forum

Learn how advanced technology is transforming digital investigations.

Cutting edge technology to improve digital forensics will be in the spotlight at an executive forum hosted by Ozone IT Distribution and Nuix in Johannesburg next week.

At this complimentary executive breakfast event, experts will outline current challenges in digital forensics and how advanced technology helps investigators sift through data, spot patterns and make connections in evidence, and improve collaboration among investigation stakeholders.

Mark McCluskie, head of investigations & business dev, EMEA at Nuix; Lucas Chiloane, head of cyber forensics at ABSA; and Lance Poon, director at BDO Advisory Services South Africa, will present case studies and success stories, as well as the trends, challenges and future of digital forensics.

Attendees will learn how advanced technology was harnessed in South Africa’s State Capture investigation, and has supported numerous high-profile global investigations.

Nuix notes that investigators often have to find ‘needles in digital haystacks’, searching terabytes of data for evidence. With solutions like Nuix, they can quickly visualise communications patterns to establish their case position faster, identify the most influential suspects and understand who talks to whom across many channels.

This event will also offer a rare networking opportunity for senior cyber crime, risk, investigation and forensics professionals, including investigation leads, special investigators, fraud investigators, auditors, heads of forensics, and risk managers in the financial services sector, government, law and judiciary, regulators and utilities.

The Future of Digital Forensics and Investigations executive forum will be held on 15 May at The Venue in Melrose Arch. To register, please go to https://www.itweb.co.za/event/the-future-of-digital-forensics-and-investigations/