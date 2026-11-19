Paul Stuttard, director, Duxbury Networking.

Unquestionably, cyber attacks place a significant burden not only on the security of an organisation and its safety but also its financial wellbeing.

In this light, one of the most important questions being asked of organisations today is who is ultimately responsible and carries the blame when cyber defences fail?

Increasingly, the answer lies not solely in the IT department, but in the boardroom.

For years, cyber security was regarded as a technical responsibility, delegated to IT teams and tech specialists tasked with protecting networks, systems and sensitive data together with important corporate information.

This model is no longer applicable. As digital infrastructure becomes central to business operations, cyber incidents can threaten revenue, disrupt supply chains, expose confidential information and undermine stakeholder confidence.

The consequences extend far beyond technology, making cyber security a vital issue linked to corporate governance and executive accountability.

Regulators, investors, customers and insurers expect cyber risk to be actively managed at the highest levels. The question is no longer whether a company has adequate security tools, but whether its leadership understands and appreciates the risks, allocates sufficient resources and can demonstrate that appropriate safeguards are in place.

The shift is particularly evident in the United States, where Securities and Exchange Commission rules require publicly listed companies to disclose material cyber security incidents, generally within four business days of determining that an incident has occurred.

Regulators, investors, customers and insurers expect cyber risk to be actively managed at the highest levels.

The rules also require annual disclosures about cyber security risk management, strategy and governance.

In Europe, the NIS2 Directive strengthens cyber security risk-management and reporting obligations for organisations within its scope, including management accountability.

South Africa's regulatory environment is developing along a related path, although the requirements differ. The Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) obliges responsible parties to safeguard personal information through appropriate technical and organisational measures.

Section 22 requires notification to the Information Regulator when there are reasonable grounds to believe that personal information has been accessed or acquired by an unauthorised person. The Cyber Crimes Act also forms part of SA's broader response to cyber crime.

These obligations mean that a serious incident cannot simply be treated as an internal technical problem. Depending on the nature of the incident, it may trigger regulatory reporting and legal scrutiny while exposing contractual issues which often result in reputational damage.

South African organisations with international operations, overseas investors or customers in regulated foreign markets may also face additional disclosure and compliance requirements.

This changing landscape is elevating the chief information security officer (CISO) from a specialist operating largely behind the scenes, to a strategic adviser to executive management and the board.

The CISO must increasingly translate technical vulnerabilities into business risks that directors can understand: potential financial losses, operational disruption, regulatory penalties and threats to customer trust.

However, this responsibility cannot rest with the CISO alone. Boards determine risk appetite, approve budgets and oversee management performance. They must therefore understand whether the organisation's security capabilities are appropriate to its exposure, whether critical vulnerabilities are being addressed and whether incident response plans have been put to the test.

That said, a board does not need to understand every technical detail of a security architecture. It does, however, need to ask informed questions: Which business services would be most damaging to lose? How quickly could operations recover following a ransomware attack? Are backups protected against compromise? Does the organisation know which third-parties are able to access its systems? And has management rehearsed the decisions required during a major incident?

Equally important is the relationship between the board and the CISO. Poor communication can delay decisions, compromise incident response and create uncertainty over when disclosure is required. Establishing clear escalation procedures and ensuring the CISO has appropriate access to senior leadership are therefore essential.

For South African businesses, effective cyber governance has additional significance. According to IBM, the average cost of a data breach reached approximately R44.1 million in 2025, with third-party supply chain compromises averaging R29.6 million per incident.

And according to a report by ITWeb in March, Statistics South Africa itself was breached when hacker group XP95 claimed to have exfiltrated 154GB of data, demanding $100 000 in ransom. Stats SA confirmed the breach and reported it to the Information Regulator, a clear indication that no institution is immune.

In SA, financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and public-sector organisations depend on interconnected digital systems and hold valuable personal or commercial information. Disruption can affect customers, suppliers and essential services well beyond the organisation directly targeted.

The results may be particularly severe for smaller businesses, which often operate within limited security budgets and less access to specialist skills.

Importantly, smaller suppliers can provide entry points into larger organisations' networks. Cyber security oversight must therefore include the supply-chain, outsourced IT services, cloud providers and other business partners.

Corporate boards must also consider the practical implications of skills shortages, legacy infrastructure and what is described as “uneven cyber security maturity”.

Against this backdrop, effective governance requires a realistic assessment of existing capabilities, prioritised investment and clear responsibility for reducing identified risks.

POPIA compliance is an important part of this process, but it should not be mistaken for a complete cyber security strategy. Protecting personal information requires more than policies and documentation. Organisations need demonstrable controls, trained employees, tested incident-response procedures and the ability to recover critical operations when preventative measures fail.

Looking ahead, cyber security is increasingly becoming a consideration alongside financial integrity and environmental, social and governance practices. Investors demand assurances that companies can withstand disruption, while insurers examine security controls and risk-management practices when evaluating coverage.

Regulators and customers, meanwhile, are likely to scrutinise not only an incident itself but also the adequacy of the organisation's preparation and its conduct afterwards.

A cyber attack does not automatically prove that a board has failed in its duties. Even well-defended organisations can be compromised by sophisticated attackers. The more important questions are whether risks were addressed, warnings were acted upon, responsibilities were clearly assigned and the response was proportionate, timely and transparent.

Ultimately, cyber security has become a key test for leadership. Tomorrow's enterprises will not simply try to prevent breaches; they will demonstrate that they understand their exposure, take responsibility for managing it and can recover when defences are overcome.

In the new era of digital governance, encryption and detection technologies remain indispensable. But they must be supported by informed oversight, open communication and accountable decision-making.

When cyber risk becomes business risk, responsibility cannot stop at the door to the server room. It belongs in the boardroom.