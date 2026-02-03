The great rebalance: How SA’s workforce is redefining work, purpose, productivity

The great rebalance. (Image: SoluGrowth)

Recently, I spoke to a senior technology specialist who had just turned down a competitive offer from a global company, says Adéle Esterhuysen, Talent Acquisitions Lead at SoluGrowth Signature Recruitment Solutions. The role paid well above market, came with a strong title – and required five days a week in the office. His reason was simple: “I don’t want my life to shrink again.”

His story isn’t unique. In fact, it perfectly reflects what I’m seeing across South Africa’s workforce every day. As 2025 draws to a close, one thing is unmistakably clear: our relationship with work has fundamentally changed. We’ve moved beyond the “new normal” into what I believe is better described as "the great rebalance" – a period where people are actively re-evaluating work, purpose, flexibility and performance.

Work has left the building

Across industries, skilled professionals are no longer choosing roles based purely on salary or job title. Instead, they are prioritising flexibility, independence and alignment with their personal values. According to recent labour market research from Statistics South Africa, hybrid and remote work adoption has stabilised at levels more than double what we saw pre-2020 – a structural shift, not a temporary one.

What’s even more telling is that many candidates – particularly in technology, finance and consulting – now openly state they would accept less pay in exchange for greater flexibility. Global research from the World Economic Forum supports this, showing that flexibility and meaningful work now rank alongside compensation as top drivers of career decisions.

And this is not just a generational shift. Mid-career professionals, working parents and even senior leaders are re-architecting how work fits into their lives. The pandemic may have triggered the change, but by 2025, flexibility has become a non-negotiable expectation – balanced by a heightened responsibility to deliver results and maintain trust.

The employer reality check

For South African organisations, this transition has created both tension and opportunity. Traditional full-time work structures no longer align with how top talent prefers to work.

What I see time and again is that the most competitive organisations are those designing work around people, rather than forcing people to fit outdated structures. This is where new workforce strategies – including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and employer of record (EOR) models – are becoming critical enablers of agility.

Recent workforce research from PwC South Africa indicates that more than 60% of South African CEOs are actively rethinking their workforce strategies to account for hybrid and global talent models. Through RPO, organisations gain flexible capacity and data-driven recruitment insight across permanent and project environments. Through EOR, they unlock the ability to place South African talent into global roles without the complications of cross-border compliance.

In practice, I see these models enabling entirely new workforce ecosystems – ones that are not only flexible, but resilient and compliant by design.

The purpose shift

Flexibility alone, however, is no longer enough.

Candidates today are equally focused on purpose – on whether their work contributes to something meaningful. In a South African context shaped by transformation, inclusion and socio-economic inequality, this carries even greater weight. Employees are increasingly drawn to organisations that don’t just talk about social responsibility, but actively demonstrate it.

Global engagement studies from Gallup consistently show that employees who feel connected to purpose are significantly more productive – and far more likely to stay. Locally, I see this play out when organisations authentically align their recruitment strategies to their values, embedding transformation, development and impact into the candidate experience itself.

Purpose has become a strategic advantage – not just a branding exercise.

Rethinking productivity and performance

Alongside flexibility and purpose, our very definition of productivity is changing.

The traditional nine-to-five model is giving way to outcome-based performance, where employees want to be measured by the quality and impact of their work, not by time spent at a desk. This requires a different kind of leadership – one built on trust, clarity and accountability.

Technology plays a role here, but it’s culture that determines success. Clear expectations, modern collaboration platforms and inclusive performance frameworks are what ultimately sustain productivity in distributed teams. RPO partners that understand this evolving balance are uniquely positioned to help organisations design hiring and performance models that protect both flexibility and high standards.

The road ahead

As we move into 2026, South African organisations face a defining choice: cling to legacy employment models – or deliberately embrace the rebalanced future of work.

Those that adapt by integrating flexibility, technology and purpose will do more than attract better talent. They will unlock higher engagement, stronger productivity and sustained innovation. In my experience, workforce strategy is fast becoming one of the most powerful competitive differentiators in the market.

At SoluGrowth, this is not something we view as disruption — it is a realignment. One that is reshaping how organisations remain competitive, resilient and relevant in a rapidly evolving workplace.

The great rebalance is not a trend that will fade with the next business cycle. It represents a permanent shift in how people choose to work – and who they choose to work for.

The organisations that succeed in this new era will be those that intentionally redesign their workforce strategies around trust, flexibility and purpose – supported by partners who understand both the human and structural realities of modern work.

