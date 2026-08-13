The multicloud conversation is MSP’s secret weapon

Traci Maynard, ICT channel and partnership specialist.

Let’s be real for a second: if you’re a managed service provider (MSP) and you aren’t talking to your clients about multicloud yet, you’re already behind the curve.

We’ve officially moved past the era of “accidental multicloud”, where a dev team spun up AWS while marketing used Google Workspace and finance approved an Azure subscription, into an era where deliberate choice defines the winners.

This year, 92% of enterprises are already using multiple cloud providers, and the average organisation is juggling workloads across more than 2.6 platforms simultaneously.

Your clients are no longer looking for someone to just “keep the lights on”; they are looking for a strategic partner to help them navigate a web of interdependence without getting trapped in a “walled garden”. Here’s how to turn that complexity into your biggest competitive advantage.

Technical expertise as ultimate differentiator

In a crowded market, simply saying “we do cloud” is a one-way ticket to a price war. To win in 2026, MSPs have to showcase deep technical expertise in multicloud governance .

Clients are genuinely “anxious and daunted” by the complexity of managing different billing APIs, IAM systems and networking models across providers. They see this fragmentation as a massive risk to their ROI.

When demonstrating you can manage these environments as a coordinated system rather than isolated silos, you stop being a vendor and start being a strategic asset.

In a crowded market, simply saying “we do cloud” is a one-way ticket to a price war.

The numbers back this up: organisations that work with specialised MSPs during cloud migration typically complete projects 40% to 60% faster than internal teams, while significantly reducing security risks.

By leveraging available tools, MSPs can offer unified policy enforcement and centralised monitoring across cloud and on-premises environments, essentially extending the “command centre” across the entire ecosystem.

Why accreditations matter

Technical expertise is the engine, but accreditations and certifications are the proof of the fuel. In an era where “shadow IT” and misconfigured environments are the third most common attack vector, clients need a way to verify your maturity.

Showcasing specific designations isn’t just about vanity; it’s about signalling processes have been audited against a global quality standard.

For example, having staff with ISO 42001 lead auditor credentials or CCSM level three customer success training shows you aren't just reacting to technical tickets, but are governing the environment with a focus on compliance and AI adoption.

These “badges” give clients the confidence to hand over the keys to their most sensitive data paths, knowing their MSPs meet the stringent requirements of frameworks like SOC 2, HIPAA, or the new European Cyber Resilience Act.

Resilience and best-of-breed

The multicloud conversation should always be about better outcomes, not just more clouds. MSPs are selling the freedom to choose the right path for a client's specific objectives.

Ecosystem-wide coverage: No single provider is the “best” at everything. MSPs are providing a “best-of-breed” approach that a monocloud competitor simply can’t match.

Avoiding “walled gardens”: Hyperscalers use “stickiness” and high egress fees to keep clients locked in. By architecting for portability, MSPs give clients the freedom to move workloads where they run most efficiently.

Operational resilience: We’ve all seen major provider outages. Distributing resources across multiple environments reduces the risk of “hard down” scenarios. If one provider suffers an incident, the client's business can stay afloat.

One of the most immediate ways to add value is through cost optimisation (FinOps). IDC data shows that 79% of organisations feel a portion of their cloud spend is “wasted”. As an expert, an MSP can help them reclaim that capital.

A savvy MSP understands how to navigate vendor discounts for usage across tier commitments. Helping clients leverage committed use discounts across providers simultaneously moves reactive purchasing to strategic cost management.

Organisations can often save up to 40% on cloud costs simply by adopting these FinOps best practices. When an MSP shows a client a roadmap to a 23% reduction in their annual spend, the conversation shifts from “what do you cost?” to “how soon can we start?”.

The bottom line

Clients don't want a multicloud situation; they want a multicloud strategy. They need MSPs to be the “incident liaison” who understands the provider's processes and can turn outsourced detection into genuine protection.

By combining deep technical expertise, verified accreditations and a focus on FinOps, MSPs aren't just a service provider, they are the architect of their business durability.

If you’re an MSP that specialises in only one cloud provider, could your business become a liability to clients?

With 92% of enterprises already operating in a multicloud environment, relying on a single-cloud partner may no longer be sufficient. A single-cloud-only approach can create blind spots, forcing clients to manage integration gaps, security inconsistencies and operational complexity on their own.

In this landscape, is a single-cloud MSP effectively delivering an incomplete service; one that introduces risk instead of reducing it?