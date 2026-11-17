Henry Adams, Country Manager, InterSystems South Africa. (Image: InterSystems)

Healthcare organisations have more technology available to them than ever before. From AI-powered clinical tools to digital patient services and operational automation, there is no shortage of new capabilities promising to improve how healthcare is delivered. But introducing new technology does not always translate into meaningful progress. A hospital can implement a new application and still find its staff working around the same information gaps. A patient might be able to book an appointment digitally, yet the information needed to support their care may still sit across systems that do not communicate easily with one another.

The technology may be doing exactly what it was purchased to do, but the wider organisation may not be operating any differently. In South Africa's private healthcare sector, considerable attention is given to what a new system can deliver, often without enough consideration for how it will work alongside existing technology. With more than four decades of experience in healthcare technology, InterSystems has seen how difficult it can be to make information usable across an organisation. The value of a new technology investment should therefore be measured not only by what it delivers today, but also by how it enables future improvements.

A successful implementation is not always a successful investment

When healthcare executives approve a technology investment, they are generally looking to solve a particular problem. Perhaps a hospital wants to improve patient engagement, reduce administrative work or give clinicians better access to information. These are legitimate business priorities. And if the new application delivers against its objectives, it is reasonable to consider the project a success. The complication is that healthcare does not operate through individual applications.

Consider a hospital group introducing a new digital patient service. The application might offer patients a much better way to interact with the organisation. But delivering that experience may depend on information held in clinical systems, laboratory databases, billing platforms and other applications. If those systems cannot exchange information reliably, the organisation may need additional integration work, manual processes or ongoing technical support to make the service function as intended. None of this necessarily means the original investment was a poor decision. It does, however, change the economics of that decision.

The business case needs to account for ongoing integration and maintenance costs, along with the demands the application places on IT. It should also show whether the organisation can re-use any of the work when the next project arrives. Healthcare organisations need to take a broader view of the business case for technology investment. The question is not only whether a system delivers what was promised, but whether the organisation is becoming better equipped to deliver the next improvement.

AI is exposing a problem healthcare already had

AI is making an existing challenge in healthcare more difficult to ignore. For years, healthcare organisations have operated with clinical records, laboratory results, administrative information and operational data spread across different systems. While these systems may perform their individual functions well, the limitations become apparent when information needs to be used across them.

Consider a private hospital group looking to use predictive analytics to improve capacity planning. To make informed decisions, it needs a reliable view of admission patterns, resource availability and operational pressures across its facilities. Much of this information may already exist, but differences in how hospitals collect, store and manage data can make it difficult to bring together. An AI pilot using a carefully prepared dataset may produce promising results, but achieving the same performance across multiple facilities is more difficult. Even when systems are connected, inconsistent data definitions, missing information and differences in how data is managed can undermine the reliability of the results.

This makes data quality, governance and secure information sharing essential considerations for healthcare organisations investing in AI. Without addressing these foundations, organisations risk introducing promising technologies that cannot deliver the same value across the wider business.

We need to think differently about integration

Interoperability is often treated as a technical requirement rather than a business investment. When a new application needs access to information held elsewhere, IT is tasked with connecting the systems. While this may solve an immediate problem, repeating the approach can create a complex environment of individual connections that become increasingly difficult to maintain and manage. Healthcare organisations need a different approach to integration. InterSystems describes this as establishing a digital backbone: a shared healthcare data integration foundation that enables existing and new applications to exchange information securely and consistently.

Shared integration capabilities allow healthcare organisations to re-use established connections and data services when introducing new applications. Each project may still require configuration, data mapping and testing to ensure information can be exchanged securely and reliably. However, having a common foundation in place can reduce the amount of integration work that needs to be repeated as new requirements emerge.

Over time, that investment in integration can support multiple initiatives, giving organisations more value from the work already completed. For South Africa's private healthcare sector, where affordability and competing investment priorities remain important considerations, this offers a more sustainable approach to modernisation.

The technology you already own may have more value to offer

Some older healthcare systems genuinely need replacing because they are no longer supported, secure or suitable for current clinical and operational requirements. Others continue to perform reliably and may offer more value once newer applications can use their information.

Healthcare leaders need to decide where integration can extend the useful life of an existing investment and where replacement is the more sensible option. That decision should reflect the organisation's operational needs, the cost of maintaining the technology over time and its ability to support future requirements.

Before approving the next investment

Healthcare organisations will continue investing in new technology as patient expectations, operational demands and clinical requirements evolve. However, the value of these investments increasingly depends on how well they work together. Before approving another digital service or AI initiative, healthcare executives should consider three questions. What improves across the organisation? What ongoing costs will this create? What capabilities can future projects re-use?

The value of a healthcare technology investment should extend beyond the application itself. It should leave the organisation better prepared for the next change in how care is delivered.