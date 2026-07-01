The supply chain is not recovering; it is restructuring

Andrew Harris, chief sales and marketing officer, DCC Technologies. (Image: DCC Technologies)

The narrative around supply chain disruption for a few years now, has been framed as a recovery story. When things normalise. When lead times settle. When pricing finds its floor again. That framing was probably understandable in the immediate aftermath of a global pandemic. It is harder to justify now.

What has become clear, from inside distribution, is that the conditions we attributed to a specific crisis have not resolved. They have consolidated. Vendor stock management is inconsistent. Allocation windows are tight. Price movements are significant and sometimes rapid. These are not the features of a market recovering from a shock. They are the features of a market that has structurally shifted.

That distinction matters because the way the channel responds to a temporary problem is entirely different from how it should respond to a permanent one.

The tendency has been to frame supply chain constraints as a vendor problem, or a logistics problem, or a global problem that sits somewhere upstream of the channel. That is accurate but incomplete. Whatever the upstream cause, the downstream consequence lands on end-users. Projects get delayed. Specifications are renegotiated mid-process when preferred products are unavailable. Budgets intended for a certain number of devices achieve fewer, and the gap between what was planned and what gets delivered becomes a cost that rarely appears on a single invoice but absorbs real-time, real resource, and real commercial confidence.

Price increases in the 30 to 40 percent range have changed how businesses buy. They are not reducing their spend. They are buying fewer assets and sweating existing ones for longer. That is a strategy, but it is a reactive one. And reactive strategies tend to compound the underlying exposure rather than resolve it.

The question is not how to survive the next disruption. It is whether the operational model underneath us is built for a market where disruption is the baseline condition. That requires a different kind of work. Demand forecasting that is honest about uncertainty, not optimistic about timelines. Pre-positioning of stock based on actual reseller demand patterns. Multi-vendor flexibility that gives resellers genuine alternatives when a primary source tightens, rather than a theoretical option they cannot execute under pressure.

It also requires a willingness to be transparent when things are not going to plan. Poor communication does more damage to reseller relationships than delayed stock. When a commitment is made and then reverses, the reseller absorbs the exposure and the client relationship risk. Trust is difficult to build in a market where loyalty is already under pressure from price and availability. It is not difficult to lose.

The distributors navigating this well are not necessarily those with the deepest pockets or the broadest vendor line-up. They are the ones who understand what their resellers need at a stock and sell level, and have built the internal visibility to act on that understanding before a shortage becomes a crisis. Operational intelligence, in practice, means knowing which products are moving, at what speed, for which customer environments, and being positioned accordingly.

What resellers need from their distributor now is structural support that insulates their customers from volatility they cannot control. That is a harder thing to deliver than a competitive price. It is also a more defensible one.

Supply chain stability may return, not in the foreseeable future though. But the channel cannot afford to wait for it. The distributors that learn to operate well inside constraint, rather than in spite of it, will hold the relationships worth having when conditions eventually ease.