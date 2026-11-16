The ticket into the game of transformation: PRASA takes rail ticketing digital

Nokuthula Ngonyama, CIO, PRASA Group.

South Africa’s commuter trains are carrying people again. PRASA recorded 77 million passenger journeys in 2024/25, up from 39 million the previous financial year[1]. However, ticketing has been a challenge on parts of the network with cash-only purchases, long queues and closed ticket booths impacting access and efficiencies. Aware of the challenge and the need to modernise its infrastructure, PRASA has invested in the modernisation of its ticketing systems with the goal of introducing cashless payments and digital validation cards that simplify access and payments.

PRASA ICT is now prioritising digital transformation and moving from manual processes to digital ones. Train and bus commuters will be able to buy tickets through four channels that include WhatsApp, the PRASA mobile app, an e-commerce platform and handheld point of sale (POS) devices. All four are cashless and are designed to be quick and easy to use, making the commute frictionless.

“Our goal is simple,” says PRASA Group Chief Information Officer, Nokuthula Ngonyama. “We want to create a system that reduces queues for our train and bus customers with digital systems and tools that are easy to use and manage.”

The mix of channels matters as much as the technology that has been used to build them. WhatsApp puts the ticket inside an app many commuters open and use every day. According to Meltwater, WhatsApp is the country’s most popular messaging platform in use by 93.9% of online users with an estimated 29-30 million users[2] and this makes it the right platform for PRASA commuters. The mobile app and e-commerce platform give regular travellers a way to buy tickets before they reach the station, while handheld POS devices take the sale to the commuter instead of making them stand in line behind a window.

“This is just one step on a wider digital transformation journey,” says Ngonyama. “A journey that will take time as we re-evaluate legacy systems and infrastructure and invest in new technologies to ensure our customer service improves exponentially. And this journey is not just defined by the systems we are putting in place but by how our leaders and teams are approaching travel and service support.”

The PRASA Technology Experience 2026 sets out to challenge the idea that technology investment alone delivers transformation. It also aims to identify the leadership, culture, skills, funding and governance conditions that complex public sector programmes need to succeed. Taking place on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, the event focuses on the concept of moving people through technology and leadership, and how PRASA plans to invest in a future where transport is easy to use and access.

“Technology is changing what it means to be a transport operator,” says Ngonyama. “Moving people safely is the core role of at PRASA but so is the experience around that journey from how a ticket is bought to how a delay is communicated. And this is increasingly defined by data and digital channels.”

Getting to the point where people can tap and go their journeys across South Africa relies on the right platforms, business leaders and accountability. And PRASA is committed to ticking each and every one of these boxes as it moves into a digitised 2027 that prioritises the commute and the consumer alongside next-generation solutions that are built with relevance and the target market in mind.

[1]https://www.ewn.co.za/2025/10/08/prasa-nearly-doubles-passenger-numbers-in-one-year

[2]https://www.itweb.co.za/article/whatsapp-declares-war-on-scammers/Gb3Bw7WaAVLq2k6V