Thousands of cameras to help catch Ekurhuleni killer

Gauteng’s e-government department says advanced surveillance technology can strengthen police investigations. (Image source: 123RF)

The Gauteng provincial government has reaffirmed its support for law enforcement through technology-enabled crime-fighting infrastructure, following the discovery of the bodies of nine women in Ekurhuleni.

In a statement, the Gauteng Department of e-Government says it will ensure technology infrastructure deployed across the province provides the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other law enforcement agencies with information that can assist with crime detection, investigations and intelligence gathering.

Women’s bodies have been discovered across Ekurhuleni since July, with the latest discoveries being this week – bringing the total number under investigation to nine.

The ninth victim was discovered yesterday in Dawn Park, Boksburg.

Police have established a specialised team to investigate the deaths and determine whether the cases are connected.

MEC for e-Government Bonginkosi Dhlamini says the provincial government recognises the impact of the deaths on the affected families and communities, while pointing to technology as an additional resource available to investigators.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the women whose lives have been tragically lost. While nothing can erase the pain experienced by their loved ones, we want communities to know that law enforcement agencies have access to sophisticated technological resources that can assist investigations.

“We are committed to working with our public safety partners to ensure technology continues to strengthen the fight against crime and support efforts to bring perpetrators to justice," notes Dhlamini.

During the 2025/26 financial year, the province had access to 7 271 Vumacam cameras, while its CCTV infrastructure reached a cumulative total of 960 cameras across Gauteng.

The department reportedly spent R124 million on CCTV cameras, which form part of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s broader strategy to use technology to combat crime.

According to the department, the camera networks, together with integration into the Vumacam camera ecosystem, can provide investigative leads and digital evidence to law enforcement agencies.

The infrastructure can assist investigators in tracking movements and piecing together events linked to criminal activity. The department says the technology is intended to support law enforcement rather than replace conventional policing and investigative processes.

They are deployed in townships, business districts, crime hotspots, along major roads, at schools and in other public spaces across the province.

Panic Button urged

The Gauteng Department of e-Government is also appealing to community members to download the Gauteng Panic Button App for ease of access when they are in distress.

The application is available through Google Play, the Huawei Store and the Apple App Store. Users can search for "Gauteng Panic Button" and identify the application by its blue icon labelled "Crime Prevention Panic Button Gauteng".

After installation, users enter their phone number and submit it to receive a one-time password (OTP) by SMS. They then enter the OTP and complete their profile by providing their name, surname, phone number and, optionally, an e-mail address.

Registration is completed after users accept the application's terms and conditions.

“The department will continue expanding technology-driven public safety initiatives and strengthening digital infrastructure to support efforts to combat crime across the province,” it says.