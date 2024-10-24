TikTok bans thousands of SA accounts in clean-up drive

Likes and follower requests deemed to be generated by inauthentic or automated mechanisms are also removed from TikTok.

TikTok South Africa removed 614 406 videos from its platform in Q2 2024, for violating several community rules, including those governing integrity, advertising, privacy and security.

This is according to TikTok’s Q2 2024 Community Guidelines Enforcement report, reflecting the platform’s growing efforts to ensure user safety in South Africa.

The quarterly report provides transparency on the content and accounts removed during the reporting period, for violating the platform’s community guidelines.

According to the video-sharing social media platform, a total of 614 406 videos were removed in SA – 0.6% of the total videos uploaded in SA in the latest reporting period.

Of these videos, 98.7% were proactively removed before any user reported them to the platform, with 88.4% taken down within 24 hours of being uploaded, it says.

A total of 143 998 accounts in SA were banned for violating TikTok's community guidelines, with 137 663 accounts removed because the account-holder was suspected to be under the age of 13, it says.

TikTok South Africa says over the past few months, it has been implementing additional privacy controls to help bring it in line with regulations designed to protect child privacy online in SA and across the globe.

As TikTok continues to invest in the latest moderation technologies, safety remains at the forefront to ensure a secure environment for its diverse user base across SA and globally, it says.

“More than 40 000 trust and safety professionals work alongside innovative technologies to maintain and enforce our robust community guidelines, terms of service and advertising policies, which apply to all content on our global platform. This latest report provides insight into these efforts, showing how we continue to uphold trust, authenticity and accountability.

“TikTok has a long-standing commitment to transparency, and in our last report, we introduced details about video comment removals, and we’re now expanding this report with new charts that illustrate comment removal data,” notes TikTok.

Globally, TikTok has made strides in content moderation. In June, over 178 million videos were removed worldwide, with 144 million of these taken down through automation, it says.

Over 20.2 million accounts were removed globally because the account-holder was thought to be under the age of 13, it says.

A total of 144 million fake likes were removed from the global platform in 2Q 2024. TikTok says it takes action to remove and prevent likes, followers and follower requests which are deemed to be generated from inauthentic or automated mechanisms.

“Automated technology on our platform now removes 80% of violative videos, up from 62% a year ago. At the same time, our proactive detection rate has continued to improve; this quarter saw our highest result so far at 98.2% of videos removed before a user report,” says TikTok.

“The proportion of total videos restored after removal has decreased by more than half from a year ago. These technical advancements reduce the volume of content that moderators review, helping minimise human exposure to violative content.

“With a proactive detection rate now at 98.2% globally, TikTok is more efficient than ever at addressing harmful content before users encounter it.”