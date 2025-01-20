TikTok gets Trump reprieve after brief US ban

TikTok is restoring services in the US after a reprieve from president-elect Donald Trump.

TikTok has restored services in the US after a brief ban, thanks to a reprieve from president-elect Donald Trump.

Trump, who previously served as the 45th president of the United States, is set to take the oath of office for a second non-consecutive term, becoming the country’s 47th president today.

During hispre-inauguration rally in Washington DC yesterday, Trump said the social mediaapp helped him win the youth vote. “Republicans have never won the youth vote;they win a lot of votes but not the youth vote. We won the youth vote by 36points, so I like TikTok.”

Trump said saving TikTok means saving jobs and businesses. “Frankly, we have no choice. We have to save it.”

He added that US will seek a joint venture to restore the short-video sharing app used by 170 million Americans, with the US having a 50% ownership position.

According to Reuters, Trump said an executive order would specify there would be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before his order.

Trump had earlier said he would most likely give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from the ban after he takes office, a promise TikTok cited in a notice posted to users on the app.

TikTok users in the US were unable to access the app on Sunday and were met with an automated message that the app was unavailable for download. “A law banning the app had been enacted. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned.”

The ban, which was signed into law by outgoing president Joe Biden last April, cited national security concerns related to TikTok's China-based owner, ByteDance.

However, with Trump's intervention, TikTok is now working with the incoming administration to find a solution that will keep the app operational in the US.

The app issued a statement to express gratitude to Trump for “saving” it: “In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank president Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over seven million small businesses to thrive.

“It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

TikTok’s public thanks to Trump, the day before he takes office, comes at a tense moment in US-China relations.

Trump has said he intends to place tariffs on China, but has also indicated he hopes to have more direct contact with China’s leader, according to Reuters.

Some TikTok users in the US shared how the app has changed their lives for the better. “I want to thank you for giving me a platform to share my story on how I live with Parkinson's Disease. I've generated some awareness for Parkinson's, for fitness,” said one user.

South African-born tech billionaire Elon Musk also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share that he has always been against the TikTok ban.

In April last year, Musk said TikTok should not be banned in the US, even though such a ban may benefit the X platform.

He added that doing so would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression, saying that’s not what America stands for.

Quoting his previous tweet and emphasising his stance on the TikTok ban, Musk said: “I have been against a TikTok ban for a long time, because it goes against freedom of speech. That said, the current situation where TikTok is allowed to operate in America, but X is not allowed to operate in China, is unbalanced. Something needs to change.”