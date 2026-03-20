Township logistics start-up wins Liquid Tech Pitch-a-thon

Estopini was recognised for its innovation, practical scalability and strong socio-economic impact.

Pan-African technology group Liquid Intelligent Technologies has named township-focused logistics start-up Estopini as the winner of its latest Youth Tech Pitch-a-thon.

It says the challenge underscores the growing impact of youth-led innovation in addressing real-world challenges across South Africa.

The Pitch-a-thon, hosted virtually, brought together youth-led start-ups from Mthatha and Cape Town, each presenting solutions designed to tackle pressing local challenges.

The initiative forms part of Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ ongoing efforts to drive youth empowerment through digital skills development, entrepreneurship support and access to early-stage funding.

Founded by Yamkela Pityoi and Ntutuko Ncanisa, Estopini secured the top prize of R100 000 in seed funding after impressing judges with its inclusive, tech-enabled delivery model.

The platform partners with township taxi drivers to facilitate last-mile deliveries in underserved areas, effectively bridging a long-standing gap left by mainstream logistics providers.

The judging panel recognised Estopini for its innovation, practical scalability and strong socio-economic impact, says Liquid.

By leveraging existing taxi networks, the start-up enables reliable delivery services in communities often excluded from e-commerce ecosystems, while simultaneously unlocking new income streams for local drivers and supporting small businesses.

“The solution stood out for its ability to combine digital enablement with grassroots infrastructure. The model reflects a broader shift towards community-centric innovation, where technology is applied to amplify existing systems rather than replace them,” notes Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

Three other start-ups were selected to participate in the programme. Tasknest, based in Mthatha, showcased a digital platform connecting users with local service providers, to streamline access to everyday services within communities.

Cape Town-based RideshareSA presented a ride-sharing solution focused on improving affordability and safety in urban transport, while Vergric Roots, also from Mthatha, introduced an agritech platform to support local producers through enhanced market access and digital tools.

“While each solution addressed distinct sectors, from mobility to agriculture, the overarching theme was clear: young entrepreneurs are increasingly leveraging technology to solve deeply-rooted socio-economic challenges in their communities,” says Liquid.

“The Youth Tech Pitch-a-thon builds on Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ broader Youth Tech Entrepreneurship Programme, which focuses on equipping emerging innovators with the tools, mentorship and exposure needed to scale their ideas into sustainable businesses.

“Through initiatives like this, liquid continues to position itself as a key enabler of grassroots innovation, fostering a pipeline of tech-driven solutions with tangible community impact.”