Trade platform looks to connect SA investors to Wall Street

Yanmo Omorogbe, COO, Bamboo.

Pan-African retail investment platform Bamboo is looking to tap SA’s underserved retail investor base and offer subscribers the chance to trade in US stocks via the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Wall Street.

The platform was co-founded in 2019 by Yanmo Omorogbe, the company's COO, and was officially launched in SA in 2024.

It has offices in Ghana, SA and Nigeria, its origin and largest market.

Omorogbe says the platform is open to anyone. “To start investing, users need to complete their know your customer verification, fund their Bamboo wallet and then they can purchase their chosen stocks.”

Bamboo generates revenue primarily through commissions on trade when users buy or sell stocks, as well as small spreads on currency conversions.

Asked about security and protection of customer data, Omorogbe says the platform is fully licensed and compliant with South African financial regulations.

“In addition, all US stock investments made through Bamboo are insured by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, which protects against the loss of securities and cash in case of a brokerage failure. We also use bank-grade encryption, two-factor authentication and secure partnerships with regulated brokers to ensure that user data, transactions and investment agreements remain safe at all times,” she adds.

Omorogbe says since its inception, it has served over 1 million Africans. The company cannot disclose how many subscribers it has in SA.

Omorogbe adds the platform currently offers access to US-listed stocks only, but there are plans to expand investment options over time.

“In a climate where economic inclusion is no longer optional but urgent, financial freedom is not a luxury, it’s a right,” she says.