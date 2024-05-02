Transformation, GenAI in focus at networking morning in Sandton

Saray Khumalo, transformational coach, speaker and award-winning mountaineer.

Embracing change, driving business transformation and achieving ambitious goals will be the themes of a complimentary half-day event to be hosted by Oracle on 7 May.

The Oracle Application Day, including a morning session and networking lunch, will be hosted at The Leonardo in Sandton, where C-suite executives and business and IT decision makers will meet to discuss digital transformation, the impact of generative AI (GenAI), and cloud applications on the evolution of data-driven businesses.

The event will demystify GenAI, outline its benefits for business, and also delve into Oracle’s applications and roadmap.

Attendees will be inspired by Saray Khumalo, a transformational coach, speaker and award-winning mountaineer, who built on her early attempts to summit Mount Everest to go further, higher, and ultimately become the first black African woman to summit the mountain. Not content to stop there, she has since completed seven summits and is working to become one of only 73 people in the world to complete the Explorers Grand Slam.

Her talk outlines how to identify personal and business goals, explore and unleash individuals’ and teams’ full potential.

If you are a senior business or IT decision maker from an enterprise company, you qualify for a complimentary seat at this event. To register, please go to https://www.itweb.co.za/event/oracle-applications-day/registration