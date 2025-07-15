Troye delivers next-gen incident readiness with Incident360

Kurt Goodall, technical director, Troye. (Image: Troye)

Troye is raising the bar for incident response in South Africa with the launch of Arctic Wolf’s Incident360 Retainer – an expert-led, fixed-cost solution that delivers both proactive preparation and full-scale incident recovery. This insurance-ready service eliminates unpredictable costs while helping organisations strengthen cyber resilience and meet growing compliance and insurance demands.

“We’re seeing a clear shift in how organisations approach incident readiness,” says Troye technical director Kurt Goodall. “With Incident360, our clients gain full incident response coverage backed by global experts – plus the planning tools to build cyber resilience before an attack ever happens.”

Unlike traditional retainers that charge by the hour and force teams to ration IR time, the Incident360 Retainer provides end-to-end coverage for one major security incident – no matter the incident type – and includes proactive readiness resources to help organisations build stronger security foundations.

These include a dedicated incident response dashboard and secure planning portal, tailored runbooks for common attack scenarios such as ransomware and business e-mail compromise (BEC), and a detailed Cyber Resilience Assessment that maps your posture to recognised frameworks like NIST CSF and CIS Controls.

"The platform also provides SLA-backed response times, as fast as one hour, with the Rapid Response add-on, and delivers posture ratings that support insurance and compliance needs," he explains.

One of the most significant advantages of Incident360 is cost certainty. Traditional emergency response services can lead to unpredictable and often exorbitant bills. By contrast, Incident360 offers a flat annual fee that covers everything from initial containment through to full recovery – eliminating financial guesswork and enabling more strategic planning.

The service also delivers rapid, SLA-backed response. With a default response time of three hours – and the option to reduce that to just one hour through the Rapid Response add-on – businesses can trust that Arctic Wolf’s expert incident responders will be available exactly when they’re needed.

Crucially, Incident360 brings together global expertise and local support. Arctic Wolf’s incident response team is recognised by over 30 global cyber insurance providers and handles more than a thousand real-world incidents each year. When delivered through Troye, this global capability is combined with hands-on South African support that understands the regional landscape and regulatory environment.

Preparedness is another pillar of the Incident360 Retainer. Runbooks, tabletop exercises, incident response plan reviews and cyber posture assessments are not afterthoughts – they are core components of the service. This ensures that customers are not only covered in the event of an incident, but are actively strengthening their defences long before one occurs.

Goodall says Incident360 is an ideal fit for organisations that need to meet cyber insurance or regulatory compliance requirements. "It is particularly well-suited to businesses that lack a fully staffed internal SOC or incident response team, and for those looking for a reliable, globally trusted partner backed by local expertise. It also appeals to companies seeking predictable, stable security spending without sacrificing effectiveness or capability."

The core Incident360 tier includes complete incident response coverage and foundational readiness tools like the JumpStart planning suite, with a guaranteed response SLA of three hours.

Incident360 Plus builds on this with additional proactive services, including tabletop simulations and detailed incident response plan reviews, making it the ideal choice for organisations looking to mature their IR strategy.

For high-risk environments or critical industries, the Rapid Response Add-On reduces the response time to just one hour, providing even greater assurance when every second counts.

“Cyber attacks are inevitable – how you prepare and respond is what sets resilient organisations apart. With Incident360, we’re giving our clients a faster, smarter, more cost-effective way to take control of their cyber security destiny,” he concludes.