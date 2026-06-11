Troye Interactive Solutions named 2026 SA Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf

Helen Kruger, CEO of Troye. (Image: Troye)

Troye Interactive Solutions today announced it has been named Arctic Wolf’s 2026 South Africa Partner of the Year. The award recognises the company’s leadership in helping organisations strengthen security operations and defend against modern, AI‑driven threats by delivering trusted security outcomes through Arctic Wolf solutions.

“Being named Arctic Wolf’s South African Partner of the Year is a significant achievement for our team and reflects our commitment to helping organisations strengthen their security posture in an increasingly complex threat landscape. At Troye, we focus on building long-term partnerships and delivering practical security outcomes that help customers reduce risk, improve resilience and confidently navigate digital transformation. This recognition is a testament to the trust our customers place in us, as well as the dedication and expertise of our team,” said Helen Kruger, Managing Director at Troye Interactive Solutions.

As attackers increasingly leverage AI to move faster, scale attacks and exploit gaps across the attack surface, organisations are under pressure to adopt AI in security operations – without adding complexity or risk. Troye Interactive Solutions was recognised for its ability to help joint customers operationalise security in a way that is designed to be reliable, validated and aligned to today’s security needs.

Troye Interactive Solutions is a South African technology solutions provider with over two decades of experience helping organisations modernise, secure and optimise their IT environments. Serving mid-market and enterprise businesses across Africa and globally, Troye delivers tailored technology, infrastructure, cloud, security and managed services solutions designed to improve operational resilience, business continuity and digital transformation outcomes.

“These partners represent the best of the Arctic Wolf ecosystem,” said Will Briggs, Senior Vice-President, Global Channels, Arctic Wolf. “They share our commitment to delivering security outcomes customers rely on. Together, we’re helping organisations defend at machine speed – while ensuring AI is applied in a way that is validated, governed and effective in real-world environments.”

The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards recognise top-performing partners that demonstrate excellence in security expertise, customer outcomes and strategic alignment. Award recipients are selected based on their ability to help organisations navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape, reduce operational burden on security teams and achieve stronger, more resilient security outcomes.

As organisations worldwide face accelerated threats and an ongoing cyber security talent shortage, more than 10 000 organisations globally rely on Arctic Wolf to help end cyber risk. Arctic Wolf solutions are powered by the Aurora Superintelligence Platform, a cyber security platform built for the AI era.

The platform combines agentic AI, security expertise and rigorous validation to deliver trustworthy outcomes across security operations. Each week, the platform processes more than 9 trillion security events, transforming massive volumes of telemetry into prioritised, actionable outcomes that help organisations respond faster and operate with greater confidence.



