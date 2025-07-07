Troye introduces Arctic Wolf’s new Aurora Endpoint platform

Helen Kruger, CEO of Troye. (Image: Troye)

Troye, a trusted Arctic Wolf partner, is proud to unveil the powerful Aurora Endpoint suite. This robust platform provides comprehensive protection, detection and response capabilities across every stage of your organisation’s cyber security maturity.

This marks the first time South African businesses can access a globally acclaimed, AI-driven endpoint platform with built-in options for security operations centre (SOC) support.

Helen Kruger, MD of Troye, says with the new Aurora Endpoint platform, clients can gain access to award‑winning endpoint protection combined with real‑time threat hunting and full SOC support. "It’s a game‑changer for businesses looking for scalable, intelligent security that grows with them.”

Aurora Protect forms the foundation of the platform, offering next-generation anti-virus powered by Alpha AI. With a lightweight agent compatible with Windows, macOS and Linux, clients benefit from protection across file execution, memory behaviour and scripts. Device and application control coupled with offline containment ensure proactive defence with minimal performance impact.

Kruger recommends this tier for organisations wanting strong, self-managed malware defence without sacrificing system speed or usability. "Building on Protect, Aurora Endpoint Defense adds behavioural-based endpoint detection and response."

This includes automated anomaly detection, threat-hunting tools with MITRE ATT&CK alignment, playbook workflows and 30-day forensic data retention. Ideal for teams ready to take control of alert investigations and threat response internally, this tier empowers them to act decisively against emerging threats.

The Aurora Managed Endpoint Defense on‑demand subscription enhances Endpoint Defense by adding on-demand access to Arctic Wolf’s SOC. Customers can submit suspicious activity for expert triage and receive guided remediation, tactical threat intelligence, incident reporting and continuous endpoint wellness insights.

"This model gives our clients the best of both worlds – control and support – allowing them to self-manage but quickly tap into SOC expertise when it really counts,” Kruger explains.

The Aurora Managed Endpoint Defense flagship tier delivers full XDR capabilities with round-the-clock SOC monitoring. It includes continuous alert triage, incident investigation, automated response, threat intelligence, strategic hunting and guided configuration.

Tailored for organisations seeking end-to-end cyber security without an in-house SOC, this tier provides peace of mind through expert-led coverage day and night.

Organisations benefit from scalable security, starting with essential anti-malware protection and expanding to fully managed extended detection and response (XDR) as their needs evolve. The platform delivers efficient, AI-powered performance, using advanced detection capabilities to reduce system strain, minimise false positives and accelerate incident resolution.

Additionally, customers gain guaranteed expertise, with access to a guided SOC or fully managed support. This transforms endpoint security from a basic compliance measure into a strategic business asset.

“Aurora Endpoint brings award‑winning technology and our local support together in a way that truly elevates cyber resilience for South African businesses,” she concludes.