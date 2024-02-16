True I/O taps Vincent Maher as global CEO

The new moves will lead the industry towards large-scale blockchain adoption, says True I/O.

US-based blockchain firm True I/O has partnered with South African Digital Solutions Group (DSG), appointing ICT heavyweight Vincent Maher as its new global CEO.

Real-world asset tokenisation business True I/O is focused on developing the foundational elements of truth for the token economy. DSG is a South African provider of on-demand customer experience and digital solutions, serving consumer-facing and corporate brands.

According to a statement, the partnership with DSG aims to grow the True I/O footprint across Africa and Europe. It will also extend its products and platforms into new areas, leveraging the DSG technology and its reach into the continent for fintech, digital payments and other enterprise and e-government applications.

Maher has been tasked with driving the growth of the company’s footprint. His career spans decades in the local digital and mobile technology sector.

He served as chief innovation officer of Kagiso Media, as well as group executive: head of digital for the MultiChoice Group. He is chairman of the Modern Marketing Association.

His expertise is expected to drive True I/O's mission in the blockchain arena, says the statement.

Thomas Carter, chairman of the True I/O board and founder of DealBox, says the partnership with DSG and Maher's leadership are key elements in redefining the blockchain landscape.

“Our partnership with Digital Solutions Group is a new chapter in our growth and expansion, and Vincent Maher is going to lead the industry towards large-scale blockchain adoption,” states Carter.

In July 2022, True I/O announced the implementation of the Electronic Medical Mobile Application by the US government. This initiative, aimed at modernising the filing of workers' compensation, property and tort claims, leverages True I/O's Universal Communication Identifier.

DSG founder Yaron Assabi comments: “As an innovator in digital transformation, we are truly excited about the True I/O platform, and the ability to secure mobile financial services transactions and make them more seamless using blockchain as the underlying platform, and helping Africans to leapfrog from unbanked, to the latest innovations in banking.”