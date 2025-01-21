Trump halts US EV policy as world prepares for e-mobility

More than six out of 10 surveyed consumers are likely, or very likely to consider an EV for their next purchase.

While 2025 was predicted by experts to be the year of electric vehicles (EVs), US president Donald Trump has halted the country’s e-mobility target to have 50% of all new vehicles sold being EVs by 2030.

As part of a series of executive orders seeking to “unleash American energy”, Trump this week indicated he will roll back key federal vehicle emission standards for cars and trucks.

This reverses a 2021 executive order signed by his predecessor Joe Biden, which aimed to ensure a future centred on electric.

Countries worldwide are racing to establish zero-emission vehicle policies and incentives to increase rollout, generate interest and make EVs more affordable for the general public.

Sustainability is increasingly becoming a key focus for automakers and consumers alike. Electric and hybrid vehicles continue to play an important role in steering the world away from fossil fuels, and towards cleaner and renewable energy sources.

Trump’s announcement signals his intent to roll back existing vehicle standards, but it is not immediate, as the administration is required to issue a notice and open a comment period for each rule-making.

Shifting to reverse

US environmental non-profit Sierra Club is campaigning for “clean transportation for all”. Its director, Katherine García, says the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Cars Standards adopted by the previous administration were expected to boost production of cleaner cars, provide $13 billion in annual public health benefits due to improved air quality, and save consumers $62 billion in costs for fuel and maintenance.

“The transition to electric vehicles is opening factories and putting people back to work across the country. Instead of building upon progress we’ve made, Donald Trump remains intent on fear-mongering around electric vehicles and taking the US back in time, while the rest of the world moves forward on auto innovation,” comments Garcia.

“Rolling back vehicle emission safeguards harms our health, our wallets and our climate. We will fight him at every turn of the road.”

Trump said he would put the brakes on the distribution of unspent government funds allocated to building charging stations from a $5 billion fund, and called for the end of a waiver that aims to encourage states to adopt zero emission vehicle rules by 2035.

Trump's position on climate change has previously been criticised, after he called US environmentalists and climate change activists “prophets of doom” and “alarmists” for warning the world of the dangers of neglecting the planet.

Meanwhile, the Future-Ready eMobility Study 2025, conducted by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), highlights that the majority of surveyed people across the globe are keen on purchasing an EV.

According to the survey, more than six out of 10 (64%) surveyed consumers are likely, or very likely to consider an EV for their next purchase.

The study surveyed over 1 300 anonymous respondents across North America (US and Canada); UK and Ireland; continental Europe (Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland); and APAC (China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand).

The survey also highlights that, while 60% of consumers said charging infrastructure is a major challenge, 56% are ready to pay up to $40 000 (R765 000) for an EV.

Anupam Singhal, president: manufacturing at TCS, comments: “The global electric vehicle industry is at a defining crossroad, navigating the complexities of scale and transformation.

“While nearly two-thirds of consumers are open to choosing electric for their next vehicle, manufacturers face challenges, like advancing battery technology, complex vehicle designs and production economics.”