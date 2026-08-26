Tshwane shuts online food stores over non-compliance

The City of Tshwane says online food businesses cannot use digital platforms to bypass municipal health, licensing and food-safety requirements. (Image created via Gemini)

The City of Tshwane has shut down three online food and grocery businesses in Hatfield, after a targeted enforcement operation uncovered alleged regulatory and food-safety compliance failures.

According to a statement from the city, the physical fulfilment premises of grocery e-tailers Zulzi, Yassir and Uber Eats Market were shut down following an operation led by the city’s health department and health MMC Tshegofatso Mashabela on Friday.

Yassir and Uber Eats Market were closed after municipal officials found they were allegedly operating without the required Certificate of Acceptability and business licences.

According to the city, both businesses will only be permitted to resume operations after addressing the identified contraventions and demonstrating compliance with the applicable municipal requirements.

The Tshwane operation focused on the physical premises behind the digital storefronts, where food is received, stored, handled, packed and prepared for delivery.

“The city’s health department is concerned with what happens to food between the time it is stored at an online retailer’s premises and when it is handed over to a delivery rider,” notes the city.

“The inspections therefore consider food-premises compliance, hygiene standards, pest control, waste management, sanitation and whether delivery equipment is suitable for transporting food safely.”

Uber Eats Market, available via the Uber Eats app, was launched locally in 2022 by Uber Eats, in partnership with Smart Kitchen Co.

Responding to ITWeb’s request for comment, an Uber Eats spokesperson says: “We are aware of the matter concerning a merchant operating on Uber Eats in Tshwane. The merchant is currently unavailable on Uber Eats while the matter is being addressed. The merchant is engaging with the relevant authorities to clarify the requirements and next steps, and we will take any necessary action based on the outcome.”

Yassir and Uber Eats could not provide ITWeb with any details around the allegations of operating without the required Certificate of Acceptability and business licences.

Responding to ITWeb, Yassir says: “Yassir is aware of the temporary closure of the Hatfield store relating to a compliance requirement. The matter is receiving urgent attention, and we are working with the relevant parties to complete the required process. The store will remain closed until the necessary requirements have been satisfied. We will provide a further update once there is confirmed information to share.”

According to the city, alcohol and groceries e-commerce platform Zulzi was shut down after Tshwane officials allegedly found fraudulent compliance documents, including what the city describes as a fraudulent liquor licence.

The inspection also raised concerns about the sale of medication and pharmaceutical products through the online platform, it says.

In an X status update, Mashabela wrote that the digital nature of these digital economy businesses does not change the obligations attached to the physical handling of food.

“Online businesses are not above the law. Whether food and regulated products are sold through a shop, website or app, they must meet the same public-health and regulatory requirements. Zulzi will not be permitted to resume operations until the identified contraventions have been addressed and full compliance has been demonstrated. The city will continue protecting the health and safety of Tshwane residents,” noted Mashabela.

The city says it will investigate how regulated medicines were being sold and distributed on Zulzi, including whether the appropriate pharmaceutical authorisations were in place.

The city adds the fact that medicines are ordered through an app does not remove the legal requirements governing their dispensing, storage, handling and distribution. It will investigate how the medicines were allegedly being dispensed and dispatched, and which authorised entity was responsible.

“The inspection also raised concerns regarding the sale of medication and pharmaceutical products through the online platform. Such medicines may only be sold or dispensed by licensed pharmacies, registered healthcare professionals with the appropriate dispensing licences and specific holders of legal permits regulated by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority,” it notes.

Zulzi had not responded to ITWeb’s request for comment by the time of publication.

The raid follows a wider expansion of online grocery and delivery services in SA, including the emergence of so-called dark stores designed to fulfil digital orders without operating as conventional retail outlets.

The crackdown highlights the growing regulatory challenge facing online food retailers as consumers increasingly use apps and digital platforms to buy groceries, prepared food and other products.

The city says the enforcement action is not limited to food itself. It also highlights the need for online retailers to ensure digital platforms are not used to bypass regulations governing products that have a direct impact on public health.

“Whether residents purchase their food from a traditional supermarket, a restaurant, a dark shop or an online application, food safety remains a public health responsibility. No business will be allowed to operate at the expense of the health and safety of Tshwane residents,” notes the city.

The city of Tshwane says it will continue conducting inspections and enforcing municipal health bylaws against businesses that fail to meet the required standards.