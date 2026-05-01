Two officials suspended over botched draft AI policy

Department of Communications and Digital Technologies director-general Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani. (Photograph by DCDT)

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) has placed two unnamed officials on precautionary suspension with immediate effect, pending the ongoing investigation into the Draft National Artificial Intelligence ( AI ) Policy.

This, after minister Solly Malatsi recently withdrew the draft policy from public consultation following revelations that fictitious references were used during the policy development process.

The withdrawal came after News24 uncovered that reference to fake research was included in the country’s Draft National AI Policy, which was presented for public comment. The news outlet stated that several of the academic journals cited in the policy document were “completely fictitious”.

Malatsi, on Sunday, confirmed the news report’s findings, following internal questioning about the policy’s reference list. This prompted his decision to withdraw the document, as the integrity and credibility of the draft policy had been compromised.

In a statement yesterday, DCDT director-general, Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, said: “The irresponsible use of AI tools compromised the integrity of the policy document.

“This prompted an internal review to determine the facts. This initial step is part of our commitment to accountability. This matter remains under investigation, and the outcome will be communicated in line with the department’s commitment to transparency on the matter.”

Amid the furore, Malatsi this week officially informed the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies about his decision to pull the plug on the draft policy.

As a result, the minister also requested time before Parliament’s oversight committee to explain the events that resulted in the withdrawal of the policy, once an internal investigation had been completed.

The department claims this communication was sent directly to the oversight committee’s chair in advance of a public notice from the ANC Study Group on Communications and Digital Technologies, which called for the minister to appear in front of the oversight committee at the earliest opportunity.

The ministry shared communication sent to the portfolio committee’s chairperson ANC MP Khusela Sangoni-Diko, dated 28 April, in which the minister noted the discovery of the use of fictitious references in the drafting of the policy as the reason behind the withdrawal.

He added that he had instructed the director-general to conduct a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the “unacceptable occurrence”, emphasising the importance of holding the department’s officials to the highest ethical and professional standards.

Malatsi also assured the committee that the department plans to implement appropriate consequence management for those that have been found to fail in their duties.

“I believe that it would be in the public interest for the department to account to the portfolio committee and Parliament to provide a transparent explanation of the outcomes of this investigation and to explain the next steps for the draft National AI Policy.

“As such, I would like to request an audience with the committee once the investigation and corrective plan have been finalised,” he said.