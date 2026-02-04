Uber Eats, Gauteng govt initiative boosts township economy

More than 2 000 township businesses and 7 500 delivery partners have joined Uber Eats under the public-private digital economy initiative.

Uber Eats and the Gauteng Department of Economic Development have marked a milestone in their township economy partnership.

It has exceeded original ambitions, generating more than R1 billion in economic value for township-based businesses and delivery partners .

The milestone was marked at an event yesterday, attended by township entrepreneurs, delivery people, and senior public and private sector leaders.

The event reflected progress made under a memorandum of understanding signed in May 2023, to support the implementation of the Township Development Act through the digitisation of township enterprises.

Under the three-year agreement, Uber Eats committed R250 million to help create 10 000 jobs for youths through its last-mile delivery platform across Gauteng’s townships over the next three years.

The initiative sought to bring township restaurants and food businesses into the digital economy, with a focus on expanding customer access beyond traditional walk-in trade, creating earning opportunities for delivery people, and building reliable last-mile delivery networks within township areas.

Since the partnership’s inception, more than 2 000 township merchants have signed up to the Uber Eats platform and received support through training, tools and increased digital visibility. In parallel, over 7 500 delivery people have joined the platform and have been provided with education materials aimed at strengthening delivery capabilities within township communities.

According to Uber Eats, collectively, these efforts have delivered over R1 billion in economic value to township merchants, while creating additional earning opportunities for delivery partners by exposing local businesses to millions of eaters across Gauteng.

The partners noted that the results demonstrate how policy alignment and digitisation can translate into measurable economic participation within township economies.

Speaking at the event, Saskia de Jongh, GM for Uber Eats EMEA, highlighted the broader significance of the partnership.

“Township economies have always been rich in entrepreneurial talent,” she said. “What this partnership reflects is what happens when access, demand and delivery infrastructure come together in the right way. For us as Uber, this is not about technology for its own sake; it is about creating real, sustainable pathways for businesses and earners to participate in the economy and grow on their own terms.”

The initiative has been underpinned by a significant investment from Uber Eats, directed towards merchant on-boarding, hardware and in-app marketing tools to boost visibility and demand for township businesses.

Additional support has focused on enabling delivery partners to access new delivery bikes and practical education resources.

Lebogang Maile, Gauteng MEC for economic development, said the partnership illustrates the value of aligning government policy with private sector delivery capability.

“This partnership demonstrates what is possible when government policy is matched with delivery capability and trusted technology partners like Uber Eats,” he said.

“Township economies are central to Gauteng’s growth, and through Uber Eats’ digital platform we have been able to expand access to markets and create real earning opportunities. The impact we are celebrating today reflects the entrepreneurs, delivery partners and institutions who are building a stronger, more inclusive economy from the ground up. We are proud of this partnership and look forward to deepening its impact in 2026 and beyond.”

The township celebration also recognised high-performing township merchants and delivery partners, alongside the unveiling of a plaque commemorating the partnership between Uber Eats and the Gauteng Provincial Government.

“The outcomes achieved to date demonstrate a model that has proven sustainable, scalable and grounded in real economic participation, offering valuable lessons for how inclusive growth can be supported through collaboration and digitisation,” said Ntsoaki Nsibanyoni, GM for Uber Eats Sub-Saharan Africa.

As Gauteng continues to prioritise investment in township economies, the partnership is positioned as a case study in how coordinated ambition, execution and digital platforms can unlock opportunity, resilience and shared economic value, notes Uber Eats.