UCT, HyperionDev in tech skills development partnership

The initiative aims to unlock real career opportunities for learners. (Image source: 123RF)

The University of Cape Town (UCT), in partnership with local edtech provider HyperionDev, plan to deliver career-focused online programmes designed to equip students with in-demand digital and leadership skills.

The partnership aims to bridge the gap between higher education and industry, while responding to the growing demand for accessible, high-quality education that prepares students for the digital economy, says a statement.

As part of the launch, the portfolio will introduce a leadership and management programme, with additional offerings in areas such as full stack web development, front-end development and cloud computing planned as part of a broader rollout.

The programmes, it states, are designed to be “flexible, accessible and aligned” with the evolving needs of students and employers.

UCT vice-chancellor professor Mosa Moshabela says: “As a university, we are deeply committed to expanding access to high-quality education that is both academically rigorous and socially responsive.”

Professor Brandon Collier-Reed, deputy vice-chancellor: teaching and learning, adds: “This partnership advances a key strategic priority: widening access to credible, career‑focused programmes that meet learners where they are.”

Founded in 2012, HyperionDev offers mentored coding bootcamps, which take place either online or on-site at its campuses. It aims to help students develop job-ready tech skills, for careers in technology.

HyperionDev has partnered with global and local institutions, including the UK's Department for Education, Imperial College Londonand The University of Manchester. In South Africa, it has partnerships with Stellenbosch University and now UCT.

By leveraging HyperionDev’s experience in delivering online bootcamps with global university partners, UCT aims to extend its reach to new student segments across South Africa and beyond.

HyperionDev will lead key aspects of programme delivery, including curriculum development, student support and marketing, while collaborating closely with UCT to ensure alignment with institutional standards and brand integrity.

The programmes will be hosted on UCT-branded digital platforms, according to the statement.

Riaz Moola, founder and CEO of HyperionDev, comments: “We are incredibly proud to partner with the University of Cape Town. Together, we are building programmes that not only teach skills but unlock real career opportunities for learners. This partnership is about scale, access and impact.”