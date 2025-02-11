UJ, Google initiative bolsters cyber security training

The security programme integrates internships and mentorship from global professionals with a new short course.

Google.org has supported the University of Johannesburg (UJ’s) Johannesburg Business School (JBS) with grant funding of $500 000 (about R9.2 million), to expand its cyber security training programmes.

The aim is to equip over 100 students with cyber security skills.

The $15 million Google.org global cyber security programme spans over 20 universities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, emphasising diversity and AI-ready skills.

UJ joins the Technical University of Munich, Warsaw University of Technology and other institutions in a coalition addressing transnational cyber threats.

The newly-introduced free short learning programme (NQF Level 5) offered at JBS blends theoretical knowledge with real-world applications, including AI-driven threat detection and intelligent systems development.

Participants earn a UJ Certificate of Competence, recognised nationally.

Collaborating with Google.org and Virtual Routes, a non-profit specialising in cyber security policy, the programme integrates internships and mentorship from global professionals, ensuring students tackle real-world challenges.

Cyber attacks surged globally by 44% in 2024, with a 30% to 40% spike in phishing scams across SA, says UJ.

Professor Stella Bvuma, director of the School of Consumer Intelligence and Information Systems at UJ and JBS’s Diversity Equity Inclusion champion, comments: “Globally, cyber crime costs are projected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, with small businesses and critical infrastructure at heightened risk.

“South Africa mirrors a global crisis, with Europe alone facing an 883 000-person cyber security talent deficit. This grant positions UJ, through a short learning programme, to directly tackle this gap through hands-on training and industry partnerships.”

Bvuma highlights that the grant will further support hiring expert trainers, developing advanced modules and community engagement initiatives, such as mentorship and hackathons. This will allow marginalised youth and unemployed graduates to gain access to high-demand careers.

Dr Wieland Holfelder, Google Cloud regional CTO, says AI and quantum computing redefine both opportunities and risks. “This programme bridges the talent gap, while defending vulnerable organisations, a model we’re proud to scale across EMEA.”